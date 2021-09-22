3 fights to look forward to and 2 that will likely disappoint at UFC 266

UFC 266 will serve as a combo breaker after back-to-back events that featured fighters who are not too well-known. The September 25 event will see some of the octagon's biggest stars return to action, as well as two title fights.

Alexander Volkanovski will defend the featherweight title for the first time in over a year in the main event. UFC 266 will also mark challenger Brian Ortega's first fight in 11 months.

In the co-main event of UFC 266, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to make her sixth title defense. She will square off with veteran Lauren Murphy, who has earned her first championship opportunity after being with the UFC for seven years.

On top of all that, the returning Nick Diaz will lock horns with fellow welterweight legend Robbie Lawler in an epic showdown. The two will run it back several years after their initial encounter at UFC 47.

Needless to say, UFC 266 is shaping up to be one of the best events in recent memory. But even the most stacked of fight cards don't always deliver a 100% satisfaction rating. With that said, let's take a look at three fights to look forward to and two that will likely disappoint at UFC 266.

Fight to look forward to at UFC 266: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

UFC 266: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik [Photo via @jairzinho.rozenstruik on IG]

Hard-hitting big-men Curtis Blaydes and Jairzinho Rozenstruik will square off to solidify their status in the heavyweight division at UFC 266.

Blaydes appeared to be on the fast-track to title contention when he strung together five straight victories after losing his UFC debut to reigning champ Francis Ngannou. However, that changed when he ran into 'The Predator' once again and was sent to the back of the line.

'Razor' recovered by amassing another four-fight winning streak. Unfortunately for Blaydes, an uppercut from Derrick Lewis in his last outing derailed his championship aspirations once again.

Meanwhile, Rozenstruik was also undefeated with 10 wins until he met Ngannou. 'Bigi Boy' bounced back with an impressive victory over former champ Junior dos Santos, but fell short against current interim champ Ciryl Gane.

If there's a fight you wouldn't want to miss, this is definitely it. No bathroom breaks, no looking on your phone; blink and you'll miss it. When two powerful finishers collide, the only foreseeable outcome is a knockout or a TKO.

