3 fights to make for the biggest winners from ONE Fight Night 15

ONE Fight Night 15, which emanated live in U.S. primetime last Friday, October 6, produced epic firefights from top to bottom, all of which electrified the global fanbase watching around the world.

Some athletes stood out for their performances, while other battles made the headlines due to their wild endings inside the raucous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With all that now in the history books, it’s time to look ahead and see what potential matchups could be next for three of the biggest winners from ONE Fight Night 15, which is now available to watch via replay for active subscribers of Amazon Prime Video.

#3. Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks

Given his victory over Mansur Malachiev in their pivotal clash at ONE Fight Night 15 in the books, former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio should have his eyes locked on a rematch against the man who snagged the gold from his grasp – Jarred Brooks.

‘The Passion’ excelled in every situation the Russian challenger presented to him, even coming close with a near-highlight-reel moments before claiming a unanimous decision and becoming the first fighter to hand the Dagestani sensation a defeat.

Brooks still is a far greater litmus test for the Lions Nation MMA martial artist. However, if he can display similar aggression, intelligence, and effectiveness on the feet and the canvas, he could even the scores and be on his way to a third reign at the top of the stacked strawweight MMA mountain.

‘The Monkey God’ has kept himself busy despite still waiting for his first assignment as the divisional king. Although he dropped his perfect promotional record to Mikey Musumeci in his flyweight submission grappling world title charge, the Mash Fight Team affiliate proved he has all-around skills to take on elite athletes even outside MMA.

He’s eager to open his account as the strawweight MMA world champion against a credible contender, which is why a matchup against Pacio should be one that the organization needs to book ASAP.

#2. Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn

Tawanchai PK Saenchai moved to 3-0 in ONE Championship so far this year with a dominant win over ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut inside the revered venue last week, equalling his tally last year that saw him take home the promotion’s 2022 Muay Thai Fighter of the Year.

It has been another impressive campaign for the man described by many as a generational talent, and scarily, he has no plans on slowing down as the fourth quarter of the year gets underway.

Instead, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is eager to cross paths with the man he was initially scheduled to fight at ONE Fight Night 15 – Superbon Singha Mawynn – before the year ends.

And that match makes total sense from any point of view.

Looking at it from both fighters’ perspectives, they remain open to a battle after Superbon was cruelly forced out of last week’s ONE Fight Night 15 card due to an injury.

From a marketing perspective, ONE Championship is keen to fill up its year-end cards with some bangers, and this one has all the elements that will guarantee fireworks as the Singapore-based promotion looks to expand into Qatar before the start of 2024.

#1 Mikey Musumeci vs. Demetrious Johnson

Having taken out the who’s who of submission grappling on the global stage of ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci aced a pair of out-of-the-box contenders to prove why he is, hands down, the best athlete in the discipline today.

Make no mistake, although he defeated Jarred Brooks and then Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 with relative ease, both men brought their all and proved to make life difficult for ‘Darth Rigatoni'. Unfortunately, none of them could just find a solution to overcome the New Jersey native’s mastery of the canvas.

There is one athlete that could potentially change that, though. That man is none other than ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson.

The MMA GOAT took a pause from his usual exploits inside the circle to participate at the IBJJF worlds, where he finished on top of the podium in a stacked Master 2 featherweight brown belt division.

With confidence from that successful outing, ‘Mighty Mouse’ will bring in a different eye if he and Musumeci do end up meeting at some point under the ONE banner.

Both megastars have publicly made their intentions known, after all. So it’s up to the Singapore-based organization now to put the two together in a dream matchup that should further elevate the status of submission grappling globally.