3 fights to make for ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson

Dominant. That’s one way to describe Demetrious Johnson’s majestic performance against Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5.

The 14-time MMA world champion closed out the first trilogy on his resume with a well-executed plan in front of the watching world and the audience inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

But while he succeeded in his mission to defend his ONE flyweight world title in the US, talks about Johnson potentially calling it a day on his illustrious career stole the limelight.

However, should the MMA GOAT contender decide to continue his journey or look to compete in other disciplines inside the circle, here are three opponents that he should have in mind next.

#3. Jarred Brooks

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks was in attendance in Colorado to catch Johnson’s title-winning display with an ulterior motive.

While he had fight week duties to fulfill at the organization’s first on-ground event in the US, Brooks has been calling for a contest against ‘Mighty Mouse’ since he picked up the 125-pound divisional gold against Joshua Pacio in December last year.

And before Demetrious Johnson took his skills to the circle and successfully defended his strap, Brooks uploaded a cheeky video on Instagram sharing his desire to compete against one of the greatest of all times.

For ‘The Monkey God', this fight would undoubtedly be the biggest test of his career. And as he hopes to build a legacy for himself in the sport, competing against someone like Johnson makes total sense.

Besides, both athletes are known for their superb ground game abilities. And with both of them excelling in that very department, this one could go down as an instant classic should it materialize.

#2. Kairat Akhmetov

The most obvious and straightforward battle for 'Mighty Mouse' is for him to square off against former flyweight king Kairat Akhmetov.

Akhmetov pushed his fight streak to six wins with a solid all-around display against No.4-ranked contender Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 10 to earn a shot at the belt he once owned.

Then, after Demetrious Johnson's win, the pair had a short-but-intense staredown, much to the pleasure of the crowd.

Should Demetrious Johnson decide to lace up his gloves again, it would give Akhmetov a perfect chance to accomplish his dream of putting Kazakhstan on the MMA map.

But given Johnson's complete arsenal and success, things certainly aren't going to be a walk in the park for Akhmetov.

#1. Mikey Musumeci

A clash against Mikey Musumeci might be the most distant of the three options, but let's face it - who wouldn't want to see the best grappler in MMA collide with the most dominant submission grappling world champion on the ONE roster?

Johnson has long been known for his strong submission-hunting game. Furthermore, he has eight tapout wins to back up that claim.

Although he primarily operates as a wrestler, 'Mighty Mouse' has displayed other facets of his ground game. Besides, he has spent plenty of time focusing on BJJ in his preparation for ‘Mikinho’, so he would certainly fancy his chances against Musumeci especially if things get stuck in a gridlock.

Musumeci, on the flip side, has politely called for a super fight against Johnson on several occasions. And like others on the list, there’s no bigger name for the pasta-loving ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion to have in his resume than the flyweight king.

