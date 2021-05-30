3 interesting things you need to know about social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov hails from Makhachkala, Dagestan -- the breeding ground for the world's finest grappling talent.

The internet sensation first gained notoriety in 2020 with his TikTok videos, where he pretended to fight children. With increasing popularity, Magomedov began hanging out with prominent Russian wrestlers. Initially, viewers were puzzled to see a child mingling with grown up fighters. But things eventually unraveled when it was revealed that Hasbulla was in fact an 18-year-old man.

Upon further investigation, it became clear that Hasbulla was likely suffering from GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency), most commonly known as dwarfism. Some have also speculated that Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome (HGPS), might be the reason behind Magomedov's stunted growth.

But despite being born with a deformity, Magomedov has earned cult status among fight fans. Due to his resemblance to former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Hasbulla has earned the nickname 'Mini Khabib.'

Here, we look at three intriguing facts about Hasbulla Magomedov:

#3 Hasbulla Magomedov aims to be a scholar in Islamic studies

According to a Russian news portal, Hasbulla Magomedov is not keen on growing his popularity on social media. Instead, the Dagestan native wants to pursue further education and finish his studies. The report further notes that Magomedov's ultimate goal is to learn the Koran and in the future become an 'Alim' (theologians and legal scholars in Islam)

“I don’t think about subscribers at all, whether I have risen or not,” said Hasbulla Magomedov.

#2 Hasbulla Magomedov is promoted by a 19-year-old Russian MMA fighter

Recently, Hasbulla Magomedov made waves when he challenged Tajikistan-born singer Abdu Rozik to an MMA fight. Rozik is a 17-year-old YouTuber who is suffering from a condition that restricts growth, very similar to Magomedov's GHD condition mentioned above. Both combatants have been trading unrelenting barbs via social media and even had an intense face-off recently.

Ima need this PPV ASAP 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9PomwCOIEh — Billy (@BillyKdxr) May 17, 2021

Promoting the aforesaid fight was Russian MMA sensation Asxab Tamaev, a 19-year-old fighter hailing from Grozny, Chechnya. Known by the moniker 'Russian KGB Hulk', Tamaev boasts the girthiest neck (54cm) of any teenager in the world.

Check out Tamaev's training footage below:

#1 Hasbulla Magomedov became the subject of criticism for his social media antics

The intense face-off video released on Asxab Tamaev's social media handles has led to severe criticism from the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association (RDAA). Uliana Podpalnaya, head of the RDAA, has deemed the entire promotional event a mockery of Paralympic sports. Podpalnaya believes pitting Hasbulla Magomedov against Abdu Rozik for mere entertainment purposes is unethical.

"It's not even like a show fight – they get paid a lot of money and it’s a show to make people laugh. There’s nothing serious about this, this isn’t sport.”“This is unethical, wrong, from my point of view. It seems to me that only on the one hand it can be correct and beautiful – if martial arts among small people are made a Paralympic sport," Uliana Podpalnaya told Gazeta.ru (Translation courtesy: RT Sport)

To avoid controversy, Axsab Tamaev clarified via Magomedov's Instagram channel that the confrontation video was meant to uplift 'Hasbik' and Abdu Rozik's confidence.

