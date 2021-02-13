3 interesting things you must know about UFC bantamweight Chris Gutierrez 

UFC 258 is knocking on the door and the event will feature the return of bantamweight fighter Chris Gutierrez against fellow bantamweight Andre Ewell in the early prelims. Gutierrez (15-4-2 MMA, 3-1-1 UFC) made his UFC debut in 2018 and went on a three-fight winning streak after losing his debut fight against Raoni Barcelos. He attempts to get back in the win column after a unanimous decision draw against Cody Durden at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan snapped his winning streak in August of 2020.
A relatively lesser-known figure in the MMA community, Chris Gutierrez is a promising prospect in the stacked bantamweight division, and here are three interesting things you need to know about him.
#1. Chris Gutierrez is the tenth fighter to earn a leg kick finish in UFC
Chris Gutierrez made his featherweight debut on the preliminary card of UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs Burns against fellow fighter Vince Morales. Gutierrez displayed phenomenal leg kicking ability throughout the fight and knocked Morales out at the 4:27 mark of the second round to earn the eleventh knockout stemming from leg kicks in UFC history.
#2. Chris Gutierrez's UFC 258 opponent was pulled from his last fight due to a false Covid positive test
Chris Gutierrez's UFC 258 opponent Andre Ewell was originally scheduled to fight no.13 ranked bantamweight contender Cody Stamann on UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov which took place on February 6, 2021. Andre Ewell was pulled from the card a few days prior due to a false covid-19 positive test. Ewell was cleared to fight after second samples showed negative results but the fiasco led to a ten-day quarantine for him. The fight between Gutierrez and Ewell is a short-notice offering.
#3. Chris Gutierrez's nickname is 'El Guapo'
Chris Gutierrez was born to a Colombian father and Guatemalan mother. His comes from a Latin American background and his nickname 'El Guappo' is a Spanish term which means handsome or a good-looking man.
UFC 258 PPV event is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2021 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns. The women's flyweight fight between Maycee Barber and Alexa Grasso will serve as a co-headliner. The event will also feature a middleweight fight between former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum and Ian Heinisch.Published 13 Feb 2021, 08:13 IST