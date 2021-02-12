UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, 13 February, 2021?

Yes, there is a UFC card on February 13, 2021, Saturday.

After a two-week hiatus, the promotion will return with the year's second pay-per-view event, UFC 258. It is always difficult to follow a pay-per-view that features Conor McGregor, both in terms of hype and PPV sales. But with a stacked card, UFC 258 promises to be every bit of a blockbuster in its own right.

Headlined by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and top contender Gilbert Burns, UFC 258 is set to take place at UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. As usual, there will be no audience in the arena, and all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly followed. It will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States and BT Sport 1 in the UK.

UFC 258: Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns - February 13, 2021

The UFC welterweight belt will be on the line as Kamaru Usman will defend it against Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC 258. The two were originally set to go to war at UFC 251 back in July, but Gilbert Burns tested positive for COVID-19 with just 10 days to go. Facing the possibility of cancellation, UFC got BMF champion Jorge Masvidal to step in and save the day.

After going through 'Gamebred' with a unanimous decision, Usman will now finally meet his original adversary on Saturday night, hoping to extend his UFC record to 13-0 with his third title defense. Gilbert Burns, on the other hand, is on a six-fight win streak. In his last outing, he picked up a clinical decision win over former champion Tyron Woodley.

It will be a tough battle between the two, not only because both are superior fighters at the peak of their game, but also because they are former teammates who know each other's fighting styles in and out.

In the co-main event of UFC 258, Maycee Barber will return after more than a year and face fellow flyweight rising star, Alexa Grasso. 'The Future' dropped a decision to Roxanne Modafferi in her last fight, tearing her ACL in the process. Barber will surely want to pick up the pace she had before Modafferi, having knocked out three in a row - Gillian Robertson, Hannah Cifers, and JJ Aldrich.

Her opponent, a former Invicta fighter Alexa Grasso, has four wins in UFC and three losses. She will be looking to build her first-ever UFC streak with a win over Barber.

UFC 258 - Full Card

Main Card

Main event - Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns (Men's welterweight championship)

Co-main event - Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso (Women's flyweight)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch (Men's middleweight)

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green (Men's lightweight)

Maki Pitolo vs. Julian Marquez (Men's middleweight)

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Anthony Hernandez (Men's middleweight)

Belal Muhammad vs. Dhiego Lima (Men's welterweight)

Polyana Viana vs. Mallory Martin (Women's strawweight)

Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez (catchweight

Early Prelims

Ricky Simon vs. Brian Kelleher (Men's featherweight)

Gabriel Green vs. Philip Rowe (Men's welterweight)

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick (Women's flyweight)