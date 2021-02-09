Next UFC pay-per-view: When is UFC 258 and who are the fighters on it?

UFC 258 will take place on February 13, 2021, at UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, United States. It will be the second pay-per-view UFC host this year, following the blockbuster UFC 257 that featured Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier in the main event.

UFC 258 will see the welterweight title being defended in the headliner, following a stacked card that promises to be full of action. Following are the fights that UFC 258 will feature this coming Saturday night.

Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns - Main Event

The main event will see Kamaru Usman defend his 170 lbs. belt against Gilbert Burns in a five-round contest. This will be the third time 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has put his title on the line, following previous victories over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Burns, on the other hand, secured a sure-fire title shot with a six-fight winning streak. His latest victory came over former champion Tyron Woodley, whom Kamaru Usman had defeated to win the title. The two fighters were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 251, but the challenger and his coach both tested positive for COVID.

Now they are up against each other, as the MMA world waits to see if it will be third time unlucky for Kamaru Usman.

Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso - Co-Main Event

Maycee Barber will be returning to the octagon after more than a year facing fellow flyweight contender Alexa Grasso. In her previous outing, Barber dropped a unanimous decision to Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246, following which she spent a significant period of time recovering from a torn ACL.

Before Modafferi, Barber was on a great streak, having gone through Hannah Cifers, JJ Aldrich, and Gillian Robertson.

The other half of the co-main event, Alexa Grasso, has been in UFC for a while but is yet to have a streak to her name. She has four wins and three losses in the promotion, with her last outing giving her a decision win over Ji Yeon Kim in August last year.

UFC 258 - Rest of the Card

The rest of the UFC 258 card features a number of fights that could potentially turn out to be great as well. No. 9 middleweight Kelvin Gastelum will go up against no. 15 Ian Heinisch at 185 pounds.

Other than that, Pedro Munhoz will take on Jimmie Rivera and Julian Marquez will fight Maki Pitolo in the main card as well.

The prelims and early prelims cards are as follows:

Prelims

155 lbs.: Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

185 lbs.: Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira

170 lbs.: Dhiego Lima vs. Belal Muhammad

115 lbs.: Mallory Martin vs. Polyana Viana

Early Prelims

125 lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

170 lbs.: Gabe Green vs. Phil Rowe

135 lbs.: Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon

