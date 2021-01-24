How the stacked UFC 258 main card has shaped up so far

UFC 258 has five main card fights confirmed in a heavily stacked line up on February 13. UFC welterweight title fight between current champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Gilbert Burns will serve as the night's main event.

Besides the welterweight title fight, UFC 258 will have a middleweight bout between former champion Chris Weidman and No. 9 contender Uriah Hall as another noteworthy clash in the night's main card.

In the third fight of the UFC 258 main card, Maycee Barber will attempt to give Alexa Grasso an unpleasant welcome to the top 15 women's flyweight ranking. Barber comes from her first defeat in the promotion after Roxanne Modafferi beat her at UFC 246.

No. 8 middleweight contender Kelvin Gastelum will also compete against a newly ranked fighter when Ian Heinisch tries to prove he deserves to have his name written among the weight class's best.

Pedro Munhoz will fight Jimmie Rivera in the first fight of the UFC 258 main card in a close challenged bantamweight bout. Coming from two losses, Munhoz will strive for recovery, aiming to get himself back into the division's elite.

UFC 258: Usman versus Burns

The UFC first made the welterweight championship matchup in 2020, when Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns were supposed to fight at UFC 251. However, Burns had to retract from the bout after testing positive to COVID-19 a week before the event.

The UFC decided to resume the dispute for the welterweight championship by replacing Burns with Jorge Masvidal, who stepped in on short notice to have a shot at the champion, Usman.

Usman added his second belt defense after beating Masvidal via unanimous decision. The UFC decided to go ahead with the initial plan and put Burns in for the title fight again at UFC 256 on December 12, 2020. But Usman withdrew from the bout.

It looks like they will finally have to face each other when UFC 258 happens on February 13. Who would you have as your favorite for the welterweight championship? Sound off in the comments.