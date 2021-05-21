3 legendary gym fights that we wish we could have seen in the UFC

One of the UFC's biggest strengths is to pit elite opponents against each other repeatedly. Giving fans fights like Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker, or Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski.

However, fighters often participate in fights behind closed doors. These legendary fights have stayed hidden from UFC and mixed martial arts fans.

On that note, we look at three gym fights behind closed doors that would have been spectacular for UFC fans to watch.

#3 Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw

Cory Sandhagen is the rising star of the UFC's bantamweight division. He is coming off two spectacular knockout victories against Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. TJ Dillashaw, on the other hand, is coming off a two-year suspension after testing positive for EPO. Both stars are scheduled to collide on July 24 on UFC Fight Night. However, this will not be the first time these fighters will meet each other in the octagon.

Sandhagen and Dillashaw used to be training partners before the former made his debut in the UFC. According to TJ, Cory gave him a tough time in the gym and made 'Lieutenant Dan' doubt himself.

In the video above, Dillashaw mentions:

"One of my buddies, Cory Sandhagen, that I train with now...he'll get the better of me. He's not even in the UFC yet but he'll be a great fighter and you're just kind of like 'damn, i can't beat this guy. What's going on?'"

Although we will soon see the two fighters sharing the octagon, the excitement would have been palpable if footage of their gym fight was released.

#2 TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt

UFC 227 Dillashaw v Garbrandt 2

TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt was one of the ugliest rivalries in the UFC, a classic story of friends turning into foes. Dillashaw and Garbrandt used to be training partners. However, 'No Love' felt betrayed when 'Lieutenant Dan' left Team Alpha Male.

Dillashaw's decision started a war of words which eventually led to a UFC fight against Garbrandt.

In the build-up to the fight, 'No Love' claimed he possessed footage of him knocking Dillashaw out cold. 'Lieutenant Dan' denied the existence of any such video, saying it never happened. Dillashaw challenged Garbrandt to release the video or withdraw his claims. The tape never saw the light of day.

TJ Dillashaw beat Cody Garbrandt by knockout in the first round of their fight.

#1 Conor McGregor vs. Paulie Malignaggi

Not an MMA fight, but this encounter made the biggest splash in the world of combat sports. Conor McGregor chose Paulie Malignaggi as a sparring partner for the former's boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

During the build-up to the fight, partial footage of the sparring match between McGregor and Malignaggi was released online. In the video, 'The Notorious One' was seen toying with his sparring partner.

This did not sit well with Malignaggi, who then confronted the Irishman about it. Watch the public encounter between the two below:

Conor the coward @TheNotoriousMMA with 2 minute rounds I'm sure even YOU can't quit at this! Time to settle it.l @bareknucklefc — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) March 7, 2019

Fans remain curious about the sparring match between Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi to this day.