3 of the likeliest future UFC double champions

The UFC title is a physical representation of being the best in a certain weight class. As such, only the best of the best get the rare opportunity of calling themselves the champions of the world's largest mixed martial arts promotion.

But capturing two titles? That's the stuff of legends.

In the 28-year history of the UFC, only four individuals were able to hold titles in two different weight divisions simultaneously. Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo were the only fighters to reach champ-champ status.

However, a few names on the UFC roster stand out when it comes to fighters with the likeliest chance of becoming double champions. On that note, listed below are the three fighters who have the greatest chance of becoming the next UFC two-division champion.

#3. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones

It's no secret that Jon Jones has been eyeing a move to heavyweight for the past several years. His target? The baddest man on the planet: UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

It's been heavily rumored that Jones will step up to challenge Ngannou after the latter captured the title at UFC 260. It didn't take long for 'Bones' to express his interest in fighting Ngannou, while 'The Predator' did the same by calling out the former longtime 205-pound champ on Twitter.

However, Jones, Ngannou, and the UFC appear to be in a stalemate regarding the contract negotiations for the superfight. Many believe this was the reason the UFC decided to create an interim UFC heavyweight title.

Interim titleholder Ciryl Gane is currently the clear-cut frontrunner as the next challenger for Ngannou's undisputed belt. A unification bout between the two behemoths will reportedly take place in late 2022 or early 2023.

Nonetheless, Jones' cachet allows him to cut in line and challenge either Gane or Ngannou whenever he makes his eventual move to heavyweight. There's no evidence to prove that Jones could be as dominant in the heavyweight division as he was at 205 pounds. But if we've learned anything from watching his multi-year reign, it's that nothing is impossible for the pound-for-pound king.

#2. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is far and away the best fighter in the middleweight division. However, his lack of size has proven to be a problem at light heavyweight after his failed attempt to capture a second title against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259.

But as far as Adesanya is concerned, a second bid for the 205-pound title isn't beyond the realm of possibility. 'The Last Stylebender' told Ariel Helwani in an episode of the MMA Hour that he isn't ruling out a return to the light heavyweight division as his "story is not over yet."

Based on Adesanya's performance against Blachowicz, champ-champ status is currently out of reach for the Kiwi fighter. Should Adesanya fight the Polish fighter for a second time, it's unlikely that he'll see a different outcome.

However, Blachowicz is in his late 30s and it's unclear how much longer he can hold onto his title. If Blachowicz retires or is dethroned, the likes of Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic are likely to take over the division.

Fighting either Prochazka or Rakic is a more favorable matchup for Adesanya as both tend to stay on their feet. And, of course, an elite-level striker like Adesanya can trade blows with the best of them.

#1. UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko

Amanda Nunes has remained indomitable since capturing the UFC women's bantamweight crown from Miesha Tate at UFC 200. Even Cris Cyborg, who was once regarded as the most dominant female fighter in MMA, succumbed to the power of the fearsome 'Lioness.'

However, there was only one woman who was able to push Nunes to her limit. That, of course, is current UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Shevchenko took her shot at Nunes twice, both of which were unsuccessful. The pair of rivals met for the first time at UFC 196, with Nunes defending her bantamweight title in decisive fashion.

Their UFC 215 rematch, however, was a completely different story. Nunes kept her crown once again, but many believe her reign should have ended at the hands of 'Bullet.' The controversial ending generated rumors about a trilogy bout between the two. Should Shevchenko earn another opportunity against Nunes, the third time might finally be the charm.

