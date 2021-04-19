3 logical next opponents for Jake Paul

YouTube star Jake Paul continued his unbeaten foray into professional boxing by knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren last night. It took less than a round for Paul to finish the MMA veteran.

The polarizing YouTuber has no shortage of fighters wanting to match up with him. Who will Paul choose to face next? An MMA fighter, boxer, or another social media star?

Here are three logical opponents for Jake Paul.

#3 Dillon Danis

BJJ champion and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has been very vocal in his desire to fight Jake Paul. Danis has followed his training partner Conor McGregor's footsteps in using trash talk to set up a lucrative bout.

He has been relentlessly attacking Paul over social media, promising to knock the undefeated YouTuber out cold. Danis has only had two professional MMA bouts in Bellator, winning both via first-round submission.

don’t run @jakepaul i’m gonna find you let’s see what you about — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) April 18, 2021

Paul may be tempted to fight Danis as a way of gaining the attention of the latter's more famous friend, Conor McGregor. Danis has also shown very basic boxing skill in his MMA bouts, so Paul would be favored to beat him.

#2 Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury is a popular choice among many to be Jake Paul's next opponent. The half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has a professional boxing record of 5-0.

The 21-year-old is famous in the UK for starring in reality dating show Love Island. The two are both young, have similar undefeated boxing records and massive social media followings.

I’m ready to give the people what they want. @jakepaul — Tommy Fury (@tommytntfury) April 18, 2021

After Paul knocked out Askren, Fury was quick to call him out again via Twitter. Add in the unpredictable and charisma of Tyson Fury and a matchup between the two reality stars seems too good not to happen.

#1 Tyron Woodley

UFC 214 Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

After Jake Paul destroyed Ben Askren in less than a round, dozens of MMA fighters were champing at the bit to get a fight against him. However, only one well-known MMA fighter witnessed the fight up close and personal - Tyron Woodley. The former UFC welterweight champion was in Ben Askren´s corner at the Triller pay-per-view event.

The Chosen One is a longtime friend of Askren´s, as they went to university together and were teammates on the Missouri wrestling squad. So if anyone wants to get revenge for Askren´s loss, it would be Tyron Woodley.

Enjoy saying you are a fighter for another day. Try that shit against me i'm catching a body @jakepaul And you mob with hoes. I wouldn't walk into a pillow fight with them. https://t.co/CKVwEH5Yj2 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 18, 2021

It´s also perfect timing for Woodley, who has hit tough times in the UFC, losing his last four bouts. T-Wood is known for his powerful left hand, and the revenge angle makes the perfect pre-fight hype story.

Let´s see if Jake Paul chooses to give himself a real test against a guy who can box and has the power to knock him out.