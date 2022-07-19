3 must-watch fights at ONE 160

ONE 160 on August 26th will be the first of back-to-back blockbuster cards for ONE Championship’s biggest event week in history.

The main event will see ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon defending his belt against Christian Lee inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in a highly anticipated rematch. Ok captured the world title from Lee in September 2021 in a match that Lee believes he won.

They will add another chapter to their storied rivalry when they meet in the Circle once more next month, and fans are definitely in for a treat.

However, with the card featuring submission grappling, Muay Thai, and MMA, there are plenty of other matches to watch out for in ONE 160.

Here are 3 matches that you shouldn’t miss:

ONE 160's co-main event featuring Thanh Le and Tang Kai

The battle between two premiere knockout artists will be featured in the co-main event of ONE 160.

Thanh Le has been running through the competition since arriving in ONE Championship, collecting five straight stoppages on his way to the ONE featherweight world title. His latest victory allowed him to defend his crown by knocking out multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Garry Tonon in under a minute.

Meanwhile, Tang Kai earned his spot in the co-main event by knocking out three straight opponents in the first round. At ONE X earlier this year, he stood toe-to-toe with erstwhile top contender Kim Jae Woong and stopped him just over two minutes into the first round.

The explosive finishing power of both fighters gives a high probability that their fight at ONE 160 will end on their terms, and not by judges’ decision.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves in a Muay Thai clash

The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix continues at ONE 160, with a spot in the final round of the tournament up for grabs.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 entered the tournament as one of the favorites and proved why by defeating a dark horse in Japan’s Taiki Naito during the quarterfinal rounds of the World Grand Prix. His masterful performance left no room for doubt as he claimed the unanimous decision victory in their matchup.

For his part, Walter Goncalves made the most out of his opportunity by knocking out Josue Cruz in their first-round matchup. Goncalves was set to match up with former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, but the Englishman had to pull out due to an undisclosed illness.

Goncalves proved that he was ready for anyone after a dominating first-round performance against Cruz.

Their high-stakes bout will see two fighters who will give it their all to prove that they deserve to be in the conversation for tournament favorites.

Singapore’s Amir Khan against Malaysia’s Keanu Subba

Singapore and Malaysia’s history is forever intertwined, and it will be carried over to the Circle at ONE 160.

Singapore’s own Amir Khan suffered an injury that sidelined him for an extended period but made a triumphant return at ONE X, ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary showcase. Khan went back to the featherweight division and overcame Ryogo Takahashi in a tightly contested bout that resulted in a split decision.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Keanu Subba scored a surprise win over James Yang at ONE 156. Yang, who is a training partner for Demetrious Johnson, was looking to make a good first impression in his promotional debut. However, Subba had other plans by showing the level of competition that Yang will have to face at ONE Championship.

They will take their respective countries' rivalry to the Circle, as they both look to string together wins in their climb to the top of the division.

Fans in Singapore love to rally behind Khan, their very own local-born and bred ONE Championship superstar.

