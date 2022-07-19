‘Reinvented’ Christian Lee vows to showcase new facets of his game in Ok Rae Yoon rematch

Christian Lee has increased his skills heading into his world title fight at ONE 160 on August 26. 'The Warrior' Lee lost his world title in 2021 to Ok Rae Yoon and has his chance to earn it back later this year and get revenge.

Speaking to Whitelaw Sports, he explained how much he has improved since their first fight. Lee said:

"During this time off, I took it as an opportunity to grow my skills and to just, you know, not start from zero, but just to, you know, reinvent myself, reinvent my game. And I feel that in my next fight, there's going to be a big difference in every area of my skill set."

The former lightweight world champion has not fought since September of 2021 but has spent that time in the gym improving his MMA game. On August 26, he will look to avenge his loss and take back the world title he believes should always have been his.

It was a close and exciting fight the first time Ok and Lee fought. The judges gave the decision to the South Korean, thus awarding him the lightweight belt. This close decision infuriated Lee.

In the post-fight interview, Christian Lee had said:

“I have absolute respect for Ok Rae Yoon. But let’s bring it to the board. I want an instant rematch... That was bulls**t. I won that fight. I know my skills, I believe in my skills. I think it deserves an instant rematch. Let’s bring it to the board. Make the decision or overturn it. Do whatever it takes to get a rematch.”

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Christian Lee at ONE 160

The ONE Lightweight World Championship will be on the line at ONE 160 when Ok Rae Yoon looks to defend his belt for the first time against the former division king Christian Lee.

This time, the Singaporean-American superstar will be aiming for a finish. He told Andrew Whitelaw in an interview:

"I believe that with the proper preparation, he's not going to last five rounds. There's going to be a finish.”

Also featured on the August 26 fight event will be a featherweight world title fight featuring two knockout artists. The reigning king of the featherweight division Thanh Le will be looking to stop China's Tang Kai. Both fighters are on knockout win streaks.

ONE 160 will feature two world title fights in MMA, it will also host Muay Thai and submission grappling. The August 26 fight card will be a majorly exciting event for fans of combat sports.

