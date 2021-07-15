3 of Nick Diaz's best performances in the UFC

Nick Diaz is all set to compete in his first professional MMA bout since January 2015. ‘Diablo’ has been scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion and fellow MMA legend Robbie Lawler in a rematch of their fight that took place about 17 years ago.

The UFC 266 event on September 25th, 2021, will feature Nick Diaz taking on Robbie Lawler in a five-round welterweight bout. Ahead of the Stockton legend’s much-awaited return, we take a brief look at three of Nick Diaz’s best performances in the UFC.

#3 Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Widely regarded as one of the most memorable performances of not only his UFC run but also his MMA career, Nick Diaz’s KO win at UFC 47 (April 2004) was truly one for the ages. ‘Diablo’ faced feared KO artist and rising star Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout at UFC 47.

Nick Diaz used an excellent combination of mental warfare and physical combat skills to pick apart Robbie Lawler. Diaz out-boxed Lawler, who was known for his superb boxing skills.

Visibly irate, Lawler charged at Diaz and eventually got timed and countered with a right hand that dropped him. Despite a dazed Lawler’s protests, the fight was waved off, and Diaz was declared the winner via second-round KO.

#2 Nick Diaz vs. Josh Neer

While the fight with Robbie Lawler is one of Nick Diaz's most well-known and widely appreciated performances, his fight against Josh Neer is perhaps one of Diaz's most underrated ones. 'Diablo' fought Neer in a welterweight bout at UFC 62 (August 2006).

Both Nick and Nate Diaz are known for their legendary cardio and non-stop volume punching. Nick's fight against Josh Neer featured the two aforementioned attributes as well as some masterful Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills.

Nick Diaz overwhelmed Neer with a boxing masterclass, dragged him into deep waters, and then drowned him with outstanding BJJ skills. An exhausted Neer fell victim to Diaz's Kimura, losing via submission in round three of this action-packed fight.

#1 Nick Diaz vs. BJ Penn

After parting ways with the UFC and scaling great heights of success in other organizations worldwide, Nick Diaz made his long-awaited UFC return against none other than ‘The Prodigy.’ Diaz’s UFC comeback fight was against a former lightweight and welterweight champion, the legendary BJ Penn.

Nick Diaz faced BJ Penn at UFC 137 (October 2011) and subjected him to three rounds of pure pugilistic brilliance. Diaz thoroughly out-struck Penn, using his jab and incredible striking skills to dominate the MMA legend.

The fight ended with Nick Diaz beating BJ Penn via unanimous decision before calling out then-UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh