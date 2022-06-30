3 ONE fighters who could stop Vecna in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2

The evil parallel dimension in Stranger Things, or the Upside Down to fans of the American science fiction horror series, has presented Hawkin’s young heroes and heroines with one colossal task this season.

Vecna is a monstrous skeleton-like creature that feasts on past traumas and insecurities, crushing victims – quite literally – by levitating them in the air and snapping each of their limbs while removing their eyes.

Vecna, later revealed to be One, a character that shares similar traits with Eleven, sniffs his prey via his mind. He dissects their darkest past moments, and taunts them with voices and visions before putting the nail in the coffin in grisly fashion.

With Eleven at the lab, Dustin and Co. have been busy trying to find the solution to stop Vecna from spreading his curse.

Music has been revealed to temporarily break Vecna’s spell, but without an obvious solution, and with Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 premiering on Friday, July 1, they desperately need an answer quick.

In a fun little play on a pop culture crossover, these ONE superstars could perhaps help our heroes discover Vecna’s greatest flaw and give him a taste of his own medicine.

#3. Angela Lee, ONE women’s atomweight world champion

‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has been instilled with a tough mindset and unbreakable warrior spirit from a young age.

The Singaporean-American’s traits will be a valuable addition to Dustin, Nancy, Robin, Steve, Max, and Lucas’ quest to rally a perfect strategy to down the main villain of S4.

Chrissy, a happy-go-lucky cheerleader who struggled with body image issues, succumbed to Vecna’s fury. Fred, who felt enormous guilt after leaving a victim of a hit-and-run incident to suffer, also endured a similar fate.

Lee, on the other hand, could be safe from Vecna’s clutches with her mental fortitude.

The United MMA and Evolve product could break into the Upside Down, and use her brilliant footwork to avoid Vecna’s lightning-quick claws.

Her stamina wouldn’t be a source of concern either. She can simply sprint closer to Vecna’s lair while damaging the monster with her dynamite fists and kicks.

On the ground, it won’t be a surprise to see Lee slap a twister on Vecna, and we know he’s never getting out of that. It would be an epic way to see off the ungodly creature.

#2. Mikey Musumeci, ONE submission-grappling exponent

There have been two things missing throughout season 4 of the hit series so far: a killer instinct and a technically-gifted persona, with Eleven out fighting her own demons.

If there’s an individual that can fill that void to see off a surging powerhouse like Vecna, five-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Mikey Musumeci is that guy.

He showed no signs of nerves in his promotional debut, punishing legendary grappling wizard Masakazu Imanari with his stellar tools on the ground before sinking in a rear-naked choke at the 4:09 mark.

Imanari had heaps of experience on his side, a more well-rounded skill set, and plenty to trouble the young star with. However, even his years of knowledge were no match for ‘Darth Rigatoni’s intelligence and IQ.

Vecna would provide a similar test to Musumeci, but as the golden boy of grappling showed in his promotional debut, nothing can throw him off.

His intelligence will keep him a step ahead of the creature, and even if he gets entangled in those long limbs, he has plenty of torquing and cranking submissions in his arsenal.

Musumeci may not have enhanced abilities like Eleven, but no one escapes from 'Darth Rigatoni's deadly straight footlock. He is the sith lord of pasta, after all.

It could be the move to put Vecna to sleep and restore joy to Hawkins.

#1. Demetrious Johnson, ONE flyweight world title contender

Taking out Vecna would require some sort of magic or supernatural powers.

Eleven’s ability to manipulate objects, creatures, or people with her mind might not even be enough to outclass the seemingly unstoppable monster.

However, a sidekick that could fit right into the bill and make life easier for the series’ main protagonist is Demetrious Johnson.

The American martial artist, who returns at ONE 161 to rematch Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title, is a likable figure inside and outside the Circle.

He would get along well with Dustin and Co. given how easygoing he is. And the fact that he considers himself just as much a video game nerd as the kids makes Johnson a perfect fit for their little friend group.

At the same time, ‘Mighty Mouse’ could be an absolute monster who instantly instills fear in his rivals' hearts with his martial arts efficiency. Johnson can do it all. He could wait for Vecna to attack, or he could be the aggressor and simply hunt down the creature from the Upside Down.

Vecna would not dare to play mind games with 'Mighty Mouse' either. Everyone who has done so has succumbed to Johnson’s vast abilities, which have produced some of his most memorable career moments.

Imagine Johnson hoisting Vecna into the air with a suplex armbar to close out S4 with a fairytale ending. How cool would that be?

