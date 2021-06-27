3 possible next opponents for Ciryl Gane after UFC Vegas 30

Ciryl Gane made a big statement in the main event of UFC Vegas 30 as he comfortably outstruck Alexander Volkov to push himself into heavyweight title contention.

Gane started off slowly but soon found his groove, using his one-inch reach advantage to beat Volkov at his own game of range. 'Drago' chopped away at Gane's legs, but the Frenchman was light on his feet and absorbed anything thrown at him while using a lightning-fast jab to outpoint his opponent.

It wasn't a finish, but it was a statement win - one that showed his immense striking pedigree in a division where footwork and speed like Gane's are difficult to come by.

Here are three potential next opponents for Ciryl Gane after UFC Vegas 30:

#3 Ciryl Gane vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 260 Miocic v Ngannou 2: Weigh-Ins

The status of former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is currently unknown. Some even suggested that he could walk away from the sport after his devastating knockout loss to Francis Ngannou, but he recently expressed an interest in a trilogy fight against the successor to his heavyweight throne.

With the UFC trying to book Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2, Miocic may want another fight to keep himself active in the meantime. The logical choice would be a potential clash against Ciryl Gane, a fight that would be a clear number one contender shootout.

It will be interesting to see if Miocic takes up the UFC on this offer if it's presented to him. He may want an immediate title fight given his legacy in the division, and the situation is only complicated by Jon Jones hovering over the heavyweight title picture.

But anything can happen in MMA, and Miocic may be more than happy to prove himself against a rising contender. As for Gane, he would welcome the opportunity to have a match against one of the biggest legends in heavyweight history on his resume.

#2 Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis

UFC Fight Night Blaydes v Lewis: Weigh-Ins

While the UFC is trying hard to book Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis 2 for the heavyweight title, they haven't been able to finalize a date or a venue for the event.

If the contest doesn't go through, and Jon Jones somehow manages to resolve his pay dispute to return to the UFC - say, in early 2022 - then 'The Black Beast' may have to get past another opponent before being handed a title shot. Even Miocic could get his trilogy fight this year, leaving the UFC no choice but to make Lewis face off against Ciryl Gane.

But the most likely scenario for Gane and Lewis meeting would come if the latter manages to lay his hands on the strap by beating Ngannou. 'Bon Gamin' could take part in the championship fight he feels he deserves, while Ngannou and Miocic are engaged in their third meeting.

Lewis is 36 years old, but he might run into Ciryl Gane in one way or another before walking away from the UFC.

#1 Ciryl Gane vs. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

UFC 260: Miocic v Ngannou 2

If Francis Ngannou exacts his revenge over Derrick Lewis, he could face off against Ciryl Gane in a fight that would have many storylines. Having sparred together before, the two heavyweights based out of France would clash in an interesting battle of power and technical skill.

Gane has showed the ability to last five rounds at a decent pace as he recorded the second-highest number of significant strikes in a UFC heavyweight fight against Alexander Volkov. Ngannou, on the other hand, isn't known for his ability to go the distance, having gone five rounds only once in his professional MMA career.

Can Ciryl Gane play it smart like he did against Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik? Or will Ngannou add another victim to his increasing list of violent knockouts? We may find out soon enough.

The matter of Stipe Miocic wanting his trilogy fight if Ngannou beats Lewis is something that might come into play. But with 'The Predator' signaling his intention to remain active, adding to the fact that Miocic will probably need some time to bulk up like he insisted he would, Ciryl Gane may leapfrog the Cleveland native in the pecking order.

Edited by Atharva Papnoi