3 potential opponents for former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje

He might not have fought since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in October 2020, but former interim UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is back in the news today.

Justin Gaethje has given an interview suggesting that while he’s ready to return to action, he’s “waiting for the UFC lightweight division to sort itself out” first.

So with big fights like Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor on the horizon, here are three potential next opponents for Justin Gaethje.

#1 The winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 262

A UFC lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje could be a classic

Perhaps the most obvious future match for Justin Gaethje is a fight with the winner of the upcoming Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler clash.

The fight is set to crown the UFC’s new lightweight champion. And while Gaethje would be coming off a loss if he were to fight the winner, he’s also the last man not named Khabib Nurmagomedov to hold UFC gold in the 155lbs division.

More to the point, both fights would be fresh match-ups, as Gaethje has never faced Chandler or Oliveira in the UFC before. And from a stylistic standpoint, both fights would be absolutely fantastic.

Could Gaethje’s pressure-striking game and brutal knockout power trump Oliveira’s slick grappling and improved kickboxing? Or would ‘Do Bronx’ take him down and submit him?

Gaethje vs. Chandler, meanwhile, would almost be a match of two mirror images, with both men being former standout collegiate wrestlers who’ve found most of their success in MMA with their striking.

Making a title fight involving Gaethje would also be a smart move from the UFC, who would be practically guaranteed to end up with a champion willing to tow the company line, rather than attempt to squeeze them for more money.

With all things considered, this might be the most logical move for the UFC and the most attractive option to Gaethje too.

#2 The winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

A rematch between Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier would probably be a huge fight for the UFC

There’s definitely a chance that Justin Gaethje decides that following in the footsteps of Dustin Poirier is his best option to make a lot of money quickly.

If that’s the case, then the best option for ‘The Highlight’ would naturally be for him to face off with the winner of the third Poirier vs. McGregor fight.

The fight is tentatively set to take place at UFC 264, although knowing the two men and their history with the UFC, there’s always the chance that could change.

Despite this though, a fight with the winner might be worth waiting for from Gaethje’s point of view.

Should he find himself faced with Poirier, he’d have a chance to avenge one of the first losses he suffered inside the UFC, as ‘The Diamond’ TKO’d him in an unforgettable fight in 2018. And if he were to face McGregor, it’d give him a chance to claim the scalp of the biggest star in UFC history.

It’d also be a chance for him to prove his manager correct, as Ali Abdelaziz has claimed McGregor would never fight Gaethje as he feels that his client is stylistically the worst fight for 'The Notorious' in the UFC.

Regardless, this fight would likely draw huge numbers on pay-per-view thanks to the massive profile of both Poirier and McGregor. And that alone should make it attractive for Gaethje, who is probably due a huge payday after an entire career of wars.

#3 Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev might represent the trickiest fight for Justin Gaethje, but it could also be a rewarding fight

A fight with Islam Makhachev wouldn’t draw the kind of money for Justin Gaethje that a fight with Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier would. Nor would it allow him a chance to claim UFC gold for the second time in his career.

In fact, a fight with Makhachev may well be the biggest risk for the least reward possible in the UFC.

The Dagestani wrestler is probably the most underrated yet most dangerous fighter in the lightweight division, but doesn’t have the star power to show for it just yet.

So why on earth would someone like Gaethje want to accept a fight with him? There are two reasons.

Firstly, with Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev represents the closest style match to ‘The Eagle’ left in the UFC.

That means that he also represents the best chance for Gaethje to show that he’s improved and closed the holes in his game that cost him his fight with Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

Secondly, Makhachev is beginning to gain traction, at least with the UFC’s hardcore fans.

With a six-fight win streak to his name, he’s basically in the spot that Charles Oliveira was this time a year ago, and of course he’s now fighting for the UFC lightweight title.

So if Gaethje were to defeat him, he’d basically steal away all that momentum, and take out the one fighter that nobody else in the division really wants to face.

That would send a message to the UFC brass like no other – and would probably make him a firm favourite of Dana White and company.

This might be a horrendously tricky fight for ‘The Highlight’, but strangely enough, it may well be one that makes sense.