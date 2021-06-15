3 potential opponents for Leon Edwards' next fight

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards emerged victorious in his five-round fight against fan-favorite Nate Diaz. 'Rocky' controlled the majority of the fight, landing heavy shots on Diaz in each round. 'The Stockton Slugger' was predictably cut up and bleeding profusely in the later rounds of the bout.

Although the Birmingham fighter dominated the first four rounds, Edwards faced a scary moment in the last minute of the fight. Diaz, taking advantage of Edwards' complacency, landed flush on the 29-year-old's chin. Edwards started wobbling, giving all his fans a big scare. However, he eventually survived the rest of the round and won by unanimous decision over the UFC legend.

After a win over Diaz, many want Leon Edwards to be next in line for a title fight. But things do not happen easily in the UFC, with Dana White suggesting that Colby Covington was next for Kamaru Usman.

On that note, here are three potential opponents that Leon Edwards could face in his next fight.

#3 Winner of Stephen Thompson vs Gilbert Burns

A welterweight banger is about to take place at UFC 264 on July 10. Two of the top five 170-pound contenders, Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns, will lock horns to strengthen their argument for a title shot.

Burns' last fight was against the current welterweight king Kamaru Usman at UFC 258, which the Brazilian fighter lost via TKO.

On the other hand, 'Wonderboy' is coming off back-to-back wins against Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

It would make sense for Leon Edwards to face the winner of this fight to determine the next challenger to the welterweight throne.

#2 Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Leon Edwards is arguably the most deserving candidate for a title shot in the entire welterweight division. Edwards' last ten fights have resulted in 9 wins for the Birmingham fighter and a no-contest. His last loss in the UFC was against the champ himself, Kamaru Usman. So it would be a great time for the UFC brass to set up a rematch and give Edwards a chance to avenge his loss.

#1 Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Although Leon Edwards is deserving of a title shot, UFC president Dana White has already declared that Usman's next title defense will be against Colby Covington. 'Rocky' must avoid being inactive in the meantime and face Jorge Masvidal.

The MMA community has a lot of interest in the clash due to the two fighters' history, which dates back to the infamous incident at UFC Fight Night in London.

Watch the altercation below:

Freshly coming off a knockout win against Darren Till, Masvidal was talking to Laura Sanko backstage when Leon Edwards interrupted his interview. It irked 'Gamebred,' who then walked over to 'Rocky' and landed a 'three-piece and soda' combo on the Birmingham fighter.

Fans have been asking for this fight ever since that notorious encounter. The stage could not have been better set for a bout between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh