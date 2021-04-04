3 potential UFC matches that could be for the McGregor belt

“I am, in myself, my own belt….I am fighting for my own belt.”

The words of Conor McGregor prior to his first fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in 2016. If he was indeed fighting for ‘his own belt’ then he didn’t hold on to it for very long - Diaz submitted the Irishman in the second round.

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Perhaps this humbling experience was exactly what McGregor needed. He went on to avenge the loss to Diaz, then beat Eddie Alvarez to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously. All talk of belt-creation became a thing of the past - or so we thought.

Three years after he beat McGregor, Nate Diaz released this statement when he defeated Anthony Pettis at UFC 241:

“That’s what I’m talking about, the baddest motherf****r title. I need that belt made as soon as possible,” proclaimed Nate Diaz.

The call out was for Jorge Masvidal, and to everyone’s surprise Dana White obliged. At UFC 244 Masvidal won the fight via technical knockout due to a doctor's stoppage to claim the BMF belt.

Jorge Masvidal with the BMF belt

Five years on from his original idea, and maybe inspired by the realization of the BMF belt, Conor McGregor has recently taken to Twitter, asking the UFC to finally create ‘the McGregor belt’.

I I feel it’s time to break out this baby for the next fight. I ask the UFC to please create The McGregor belt. I suggest rose gold and rubies. Think patek rare. pic.twitter.com/bGSRBhRwAa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2021

Let’s have a look at three potential UFC matches where the McGregor belt could be on the line.

3. The UFC Conor McGregor Invitational

Conor McGregor just before he became the UFC champ-champ

Who is eligible to fight for the McGregor belt? That decision is probably up to the man himself. Shrewd businessman that he is, McGregor could use all of his past rivals against each other in a one-night-only knockout tournament. ‘Notorious’ knows that this will generate headlines and in turn, PPV buys.

Everyone would get their chance to compete, the more fights on the card the more cheese (money) in the fridge (bank). Jeremy Stephens will surely want McGregor to know his name and Michael Chiesa won’t miss the bus. From Paulie Malignaggi and Jake Paul to the man enjoying a drink at the bar, there is no shortage of opponents who may step up.

Tony Robbins giving a thumbs up

The final bout of the evening could be guest-refereed by McGregor confidante Tony Robbins, who can give motivational advice to the fighters throughout.

2. Conor McGregor vs Ewan McGregor

Is Ewan McGregor the next McGregor belt holder?

Is it the return of the Mac or the return of the jedi? Can the McGregor belt only be won by McGregors? If so, then they don’t have a higher profile than Ewan Gordon McGregor OBE.

We’ve seen the likes of Randy Couture, Georges St-Pierre and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson go from the octagon to the big screen - so why not the reverse?

Though at the ripe age of 50 Ewan McGregor will probably need more than ‘the force’ to win the emerald title.

1. Conor McGregor vs (the winner of) The UFC Conor McGregor Invitational

Two UFC belts are not enough for this McGregor

This will be a mouth-watering feast for all 82,000 fans in attendance at Proper Twelve Stadium (formerly Croke Park, Dublin). Getting a ticket for this one will be like winning the lottery. It’ll be a veritable who’s who of celebrities cage-side. The merriment is in such full flow that Artem Lobov and Khabib Nurmagomedov are seen laughing like great friends.

‘Mystic Mac’ predicts a first round finish and has the opportunity to finish his career as not only the champ-champ, but the champ-champ-champ or the champ-champ-McGregor-belt-champ.

Future McGregor belt holders?

McGregor then goes on to start his own fighting organization, featuring fighters competing for different levels of McGregor belts - before it is passed down to the son and heir, the next Conor McGregor.