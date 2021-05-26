3 probable consequences of a Conor McGregor loss at UFC 264

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to complete the trilogy at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. Both fighters have tasted success in their past meetings. McGregor defeated Poirier back in 2014, and the latter avenged the KO loss at UFC 257 in January 2021, setting the stage for the final chapter of the trilogy.

The fight is a high-stakes affair that will determine the course of both fighters' careers in subsequent years - especially for Conor McGregor, who has hit a rough patch since returning to the sport from boxing. A McGregor win at UFC 264 is the most desirable outcome from a commercial and competitive standpoint. for everyone involved with the promotion.

However, there is no telling how things will unfold if the opposite happens, and here is a list of three probable consequences of Conor McGregor losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

#3 The loss could set the stage for McGregor vs Diaz trilogy

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz is one of the biggest and most heated rivalries in modern UFC history. The bitter rivals defeated each other in two bloody wars back in 2016. But the trilogy fight never came to fruition as the Khabib Nurmagomedov saga and the recent loss to Dustin Poirier have kept Conor Mcgregor on a different path altogether.

However, avoiding top contenders in the division would be a wise move for the Irishman if he loses at UFC 264. Nate Diaz is still one of the biggest names in the sport and the rivalry between Diaz and Mcgregor has not lost steam just yet. It would not be surprising if the UFC goes the trilogy route once again and books Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3, probably to kick-off 2022.

Two years ago today — Conor McGregor defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 202.



Such an incredible fight. Whether you're a fan of one or both guys, everyone had to give them a standing ovation after that five round war. #UFC pic.twitter.com/rQ2X0Dpc3n — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 20, 2018

#2 Dustin Poirier's UFC 257 win will be legitimized

A superstar's loss to a lesser-known counterpart is never a simple affair in individual sports, including MMA. Such losses are a tough pill to swallow for many, and post-fight narratives often cast a shadow of doubt on the victor's credentials. The narrative coming out of Conor McGregor's loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 revolved around McGregor's lack of motivation and ring rust.

A loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 264 threatens to dismiss Poirier's UFC 257 win as a fluke. However, winning the trilogy will legitimize Dustin Poirier's position as an overall better fighter than Conor McGregor at this stage of their careers.

DC believes Conor's edge was missing at UFC 257, but will be back for his next fight.



(via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/KOY4QhNKel — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 8, 2021

#1 UFC 264 loss could usher in the end of the Conor McGregor era

Conor McGregor is still the biggest draw in the world of mixed martial arts. However, consistency is a must to maintain the McGregor brand value. The Irishman has lost two out of his three fights since returning to MMA from the Floyd Mayweather fight.

Even in defeat, the UFC 257 performance against Dustin Poirier was enough to convince that the Notorious One could still turn back the clock and reach the top. Another loss to Poirier at UFC 264 will establish that the sport has left Conor Mcgregor behind and will probably usher in at the end of the Conor McGregor era, at least in the competitive sphere of MMA.