3 reasons why Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury could happen

Who needs fight promoters when we have Twitter, or more specifically, Tyson Fury on social media?

The social media platform has once again been used to pitch fights between pro-boxers and MMA fighters. This time undefeated world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has suggested UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be "easy work."

Unsurprisingly, it wasn’t long before the Predator replied to the Gypsy King’s jab.

If this guy did this to you, what do you think I would do? 🤔 https://t.co/8LKhcnJY5O pic.twitter.com/ceqgnrUaTJ — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 13, 2021

Now that both champion fighters have contributed to the conversation, could this fight genuinely happen down the line?

Let’s look at three reasons why Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury could eventually happen.

#3 Francis Ngannou wanted to be a boxer

Francis Ngannou has repeatedly said that boxing was his first love and he dreamed of being the heavyweight champion of the world.

Advertisement

Before he became UFC heavyweight champion, he was talking about boxing Tyson Fury or Deotay Wilder one day.

Francis has sparred with heavyweight title challenger Carlos Takam in the past and, well, anything is possible in the world of combat sports.

#2 Tyson Fury is crazy like a fox

Tyson Fury with Darren Till

Tyson Fury has a professional boxing record of 30-0-1. He’s never been beaten in a boxing ring, so it’s no surprise that he has no fear of facing Francis Ngannou.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old world champion has beaten Wladimir Klitschko, Deontay Wilder, Derek Chisora, and is favored to defeat Anthony Joshua in their upcoming heavyweight unification bout.

Fury has shown a willingness to try new things as he took part in a professional wrestling match, defeating Braun Strowman at a WWE pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

Fury has stated in the past he would be open to a stand-up fight in an MMA cage, even mentioning Ngannou’s name back in 2020.

#1 Money talks

Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - Press Conference

They call it prize fighting for a reason. There’s no doubt that both Fury and Ngannou see dollar signs when they imagine a future showdown. Whether it’s in the boxing ring or UFC Octagon, pay-per-view records would be broken.

The site fee alone would be in the tens, if not hundreds of millions of dollars. Abu Dhabi anyone?

UFC president Dana White is a huge boxing fan and would no doubt be interested in co-promoting this Gozilla vs. King Kong showdown.

The "baddest man on the planet" title would be up for grabs and every combat sports fan on Planet Earth would want to watch.