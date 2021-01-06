3 reasons why Jan Blachowicz will ruin Israel Adesanya's perfect UFC record

Jan Blachowicz is the current light heavyweight champion, but many pick him to lose his belt in his next fight.

In the main event of UFC 259 on March 6, Blachowicz is looking for the first defence of his light heavyweight title when he battles middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. It's an intriguing matchup, and if Blachowicz wins, it would be a massive boost for the Pole. Ending Adesanya's perfect record would add some hype behind his name. It will also help cement his legacy as a legit champion and one of the best light heavyweights of all-time.

Here are three reasons why Jan Blachowicz will beat Israel Adesanya.

Jan Blachowicz's size

The first notable difference in the fight is the weight and size difference.

Adesanya is a natural middleweight and often weighs under 185lbs. Blachowicz, on the other hand, has to cut down to 205lbs.

Although Adesanya has a two-inch height and reach advantage, the general frame of Blachowicz could pose problems. He has massive legs which could give the middleweight champ a headache, as leg kicks are a big part of his game.

Adesanya hasn't faced a frame like Blachowicz before, and that could factor into him coming up short.

The Legendary Polish Power

Jan Blachowicz should not be counted out of this fight as he has legit one-punch knockout power.

Blachowicz has called it Legendary Polish Power, and he has made it clear all he needs is one punch. There are plans on showing Adesanya his power in a first-hand demonstration.

“Adesanya says he wants to go to 205. I am ready for everyone,” Blachowicz said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I will be stronger, bigger, smarter in the fight. If UFC would like to do the fight I am ready. It would be a pleasure to fight and beat Adesanya and show him legendary Polish power at 205.”

Jan Blachowicz has eight knockouts in his career, and three of those came on the biggest stage against Luke Rockhold, Corey Anderson, and Dominick Reyes in his last four wins.

Jan Blachowicz is always overlooked

Despite being a UFC champion, Jan Blachowicz is always overlooked, just ask Dominick Reyes, Corey Anderson, and Luke Rockhold.

Reyes said he believed he was already the UFC champ and wanted to rematch Jon Jones in the lead-up to his last fight. Corey Anderson, meanwhile, had already called for the Jones fight, just like Rockhold and all they needed to do was beat Blachowicz.

For Adesanya, if he beats Blachowicz, the chances of the Jones super-fight increase. Perhaps, history repeats itself, and Blachowicz silences the doubters once again.