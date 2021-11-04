3 reasons why Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is the fight to make and 2 reasons why the UFC should avoid it

After his big win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267 this weekend, fans across the globe are all asking the same question – who is next to face welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev?

There can be no doubt that Chimaev will be given a big-name opponent in his next fight. One name that has been mentioned is Nate Diaz.

While Diaz isn’t ranked above Khamzat Chimaev right now, ‘Borz’ has already shown interest in facing the Stockton native. So should the UFC book this fight?

There are pros and cons for this clash both ways. So here are three reasons why Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz is the fight to book and two reasons why the UFC should avoid it.

#3. Fight to make - Khamzat Chimaev could become an even bigger star with a win over Nate Diaz

Right now, Khamzat Chimaev is arguably the UFC’s fastest rising star. ‘Borz’ rose to fame after reeling off three straight wins in 2020. After taking a year off, he picked up where he left off by destroying Jingliang at UFC 267 last weekend.

The fight seems to have propelled Khamzat Chimaev onto the next level of stardom. Dana White even claimed his walkout at UFC 267 broke the UFC’s record number of views on Instagram Live.

Therefore, it stands to reason that the UFC would love to continue his push as one of their new poster boys. The most logical way to ensure that happens is to put him in the biggest fights possible.

The biggest potential fight for Khamzat Chimaev would naturally be a shot at the UFC welterweight title. However, ‘Borz’ may need another win before he gets that. That leaves him looking for an alternative big fight. There would be no bigger clash than one with Nate Diaz.

Diaz has been around the UFC for well over a decade now. Despite a middling record and only one win in the past five years, he remains one of the promotion’s biggest stars. He’s even been partially responsible for some of the UFC’s biggest pay-per-view buyrates.

Logically, then, if Khamzat Chimaev were to take a big win over Diaz, particularly if it came in a headline fight or a co-headliner, he’d become an even bigger star than he currently is. That's something that would likely please the UFC.

Therefore, it’s a no-brainer for the promotion to put this fight together.

