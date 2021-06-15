3 reasons why Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque is a huge UFC welterweight fight

Michael Chiesa is scheduled to fight Vicente Luque in a welterweight bout at UFC 265 on August 7th, 2021.

33-year-old Michael Chiesa has seemingly taken his combat arsenal to the next level since his move up to the UFC welterweight division. At the same time, 29-year-old Vicente Luque has finished every single opponent in his current win streak and is one of the top young fighters in all of MMA right now.

Today, we examine this welterweight matchup that appears to be flying under the radar to a certain extent. Here are a few notable reasons why Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque is a huge, must-see welterweight fight:

#3 Michael Chiesa has been on a roll since moving up to the UFC welterweight division

After suffering a pair of consecutive losses in a lightweight and catchweight bout respectively, Michael Chiesa returned to the welterweight division in December 2018.

Chiesa picked up an impressive submission win over former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit. This win marked the beginning of Chiesa’s current four-fight win streak, beating Diego Sanchez, Rafael dos Anjos, and Neil Magny in his next three fights.

Michael Chiesa’s most recent fight was a dominant unanimous decision win over Magny at UFC on ESPN: Chiesa vs. Magny in January 2021. Additionally, reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently suggested that Usman could likely defend his title against Chiesa this year.

Needless to say, Michael Chiesa has a significant amount of momentum on his side. Nevertheless, it’d all be for naught if he falters in his upcoming fight against the dangerous Vicente Luque.

#2 Vicente Luque is coming off a spectacular stoppage win over a former undisputed UFC welterweight champion

Vicente Luque was on the cusp of breaking through into the upper echelons of the UFC welterweight division back in 2019. However, a loss to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson delayed Luque’s rise as an elite 170lbs contender.

That said, Vicente Luque followed up this loss by amassing a three-fight win streak. The talented Brazilian MMA stalwart’s most recent fight in his current win streak has garnered him a significant amount of attention over the past several weeks.

In a highly entertaining back-and-forth fight, Luque defeated former undisputed UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via first-round submission. Luque’s win over Woodley at UFC 260 in March 2021 has set him up for a showdown against Michael Chiesa.

#1 The Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque UFC 265 matchup will significantly impact the UFC welterweight rankings

Presently, Gilbert Burns is ranked number two, whereas Stephen Thompson is ranked number four in the UFC's welterweight rankings. Burns and Thompson are set to fight one another at UFC 264 on July 12th, 2021. Meanwhile, Vicente Luque currently holds the number five rank, while Michael Chiesa is at number six in the welterweight division.

Furthermore, the number one-ranked Colby Covington is likely to fight for the title next, and number three-ranked Leon Edwards defeated the unranked Nate Diaz this past weekend. Ergo, Burns vs. Thompson, and Chiesa vs. Luque are the fights that will predominantly impact the top-five rankings in the next few months.

The loser of the Burns vs. Thompson matchup will likely be replaced by the winner of the Chiesa vs. Luque matchup in the top-five of the UFC welterweight division.

The consensus in the MMA community is that the winner of the fight between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque could very well be next in line for a title shot. The winner could fight for the title after Colby Covington faces current UFC welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman later this year.

Considering all the variables at play and the undeniably well-rounded MMA skill-sets of Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque, it goes without saying that this matchup could turn out to be one of the underrated gems of the 2021 calendar year.

Edited by Avinash Tewari