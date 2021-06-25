3 reasons why UFC fans look forward to every Stephen Thompson fight

Stephen Thompson may never have won a championship title in his career, but he is still an icon. Not many MMA fighters have the nickname 'Wonderboy,' but it encapsulates the kickboxer's personality quite well.

Stephen Thompson is one of the most efficient strikers in the UFC, and therefore, one of the most entertaining MMA fighters to watch. In addition, his warm personality and lack of a temper make him resemble a Shaolin monk inside the octagon.

Thompson has gone 11-4-1 since making his debut in the UFC in 2012. He has defeated some of the best welterweights like Robert Whittaker, Johny Hendricks and Jorge Masvidal.

He is now set to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 264.

Here, we look at three reasons why UFC fans look forward to every Stephen Thompson fight:

#3 - 'Wonderboy' has a unique fighting style

Stephen Thompson working at the gym | Image credit via IG @wonderboymma

Stephen Thompson has a unique fighting style that comprises kickboxing and karate. It is a rare technique in MMA circles, especially the way 'Wonderboy' executes it. His distinct style and crafty foot movement have often left his opponents guessing. The five-time world kickboxing champion is also a black belt in the Japanese martial art of Kenpō.

'Wonderboy' has enjoyed a few glorious moments in the UFC. Stephen Thompson defeated Johny Hendricks in 2016 via TKO. The same Hendricks who sent the MMA GOAT, Georges St-Pierre, into retirement in 2013. After the fight, Hendricks mentioned he was hoping 'Wonderboy' to stay inside the pocket, but Thompson has always liked to deal with his opponents from a distance.

UFC bantamweight fighter Dominick Cruz has also acknowledged how guys like Stephen Thompson are "blowing guys out of the water" with their dynamic movement. Thompson spoke about how karate works for MMA and said:

"It's something you don't see to often in MMA, you know, just the movement.. and the hands being down. And its kind of awkward and different because I switch sides. It's just a very exciting style.. My movement's a little bit different."

#2 - Stephen Thompson is the "Nicest Motherf***er"

Stephen Thompson with the NMF belt

Stephen Thompson is one of the nicest fighters in the history of combat sports. He is known to have a warm personality both inside and outside the octagon.

A story shared by Thompson on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast shows his warm-hearted nature. 'Wonderboy' spoke about an incident where he beat up a senior in school for picking on his sister.

According to Thompson, he hit him with a three-piece, cut open his lips, and sent him to the ground. However, Thompson then helped the guy up and patted him on the back for doing a "good job." He told Joe Rogan:

"So I hit him with a three-piece combination, his lips were bleeding, he's on the ground.. And his mom rolls up and I'm helping this dude up and I pat him on the back and I was like, 'Good job, man'.. And he said, 'Thanks' and like walked off.. And I'm like 'Why did I help him up?'"

In his first title shot against Tyron Woodley at UFC 205, Stephen Thompson dominated 'The Chosen One' in the fourth and fifth rounds. After finishing on top of him at the end of the fourth round, 'Wonderboy' helped the welterweight champion up. Even in the middle of an intense battle, Thompson never let go of his manners.

Owing to his broadly popular image of a 'nice guy,' Stephen Thompson was awarded the 'Nicest Motherfu***r' (NMF) belt by Ariel Helwani.

#1 - Stephen Thompson is one of the best strikers in the UFC

Stephen Thompson vs Robert Whittaker

Stephen Thompson is a devastating striker with pinpoint accuracy. The No.4 UFC welterweight has seven knockout wins in his MMA career (four in the UFC) that showcase his timing, range, and surgical accuracy. 'Wonderboy' has knocked out some of the best welterweights in UFC history, like Robert Whittaker and Johny Hendricks.

Stephen Thompson has a striking accuracy of 43%. In addition, he lands 4.24 significant strikes per minute, which is higher than other elite strikers in the UFC, like Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya.

Former multi-division UFC champion and one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Georges St-Pierre, believes Stephen Thompson is the best striker he has ever seen. GSP said:

"Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is a good friend of mine and also one of my best training partners. He has the tools to become the champion. It's only a matter of time for him and he's getting better everyday. 'Wonderboy' is the best striker I've seen in my life."

