3 reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

ONE Championship’s eighth Amazon card of the year is finally here. ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video promises to deliver the goods inside “The Mecca of Muay Thai” Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this Friday, August 4.

The 10-fight spectacle will once again feature some of the best martial artists in the world across four disciplines.

This card certainly has everything – from high-wire all-striking wars of Muay Thai and kickboxing and the technical mastery and sheer brutality of submission grappling.

And of course, let’s not forget high-stakes, world-class MMA fights that should determine the next world title challengers across several divisions.

With that said, here are three reasons why you should not miss ONE Fight Night 13.

#3. It airs live and free in US primetime via Prime Video

As much as we’d all love to travel to Thailand and witness this spectacle in the flesh, it’s not exactly feasible.

Still, ONE’s Amazon events are more accessible than ever for those with an existing Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

North American fans simply have to log onto Prime Video and watch this beautiful display of martial arts live in US primetime free of charge.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available in over 170 countries around the globe and can be viewed via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com, ONE’s official Facebook page, and ONE’s YouTube channel, for selected countries. Check out ONE’s website on how to watch the event in your local area.

#2. Tawanchai begins his quest for two-sport supremacy

After realizing his dream of becoming ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is not resting on his laurels.

The 24-year-old phenom wants not just one, but two 26-pound golden belts on his broad shoulders by joining the stacked 155-pound featherweight division.

While Tawanchai wasn’t given a world title shot right away, he can earn himself a place in the top five rankings if he beats the dangerous Davit Kiria.

Kickboxing, of course, is a whole different sport altogether compared to Tawanchai’s bread-and-butter Muay Thai. Then again, ONE fans know that the PK Saenchai Gym superstar is a generational talent and we all can’t wait to see how he’ll do in eight-ounce gloves.

#1. Two pound-for-pound greats in striking and grappling defend their belts

ONE Fight Night 13 will have two world titles hanging in the balance.

In the main event, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov seeks to usher in his reign with a successful world title defense against the phenomenal Marat Grigorian.

Moreover, this match is personal for ‘Chinga’ since he wants to avenge a previous defeat to the second-ranked contender.

Allazov, who won the daunting ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix last year, completed the job when he did the unthinkable and dethroned Superbon Singha Mawynn in the most violent way possible.

The Thai wrecking machine was previously considered the best pound-for-pound striker in the world and looks like that designation now belongs to Allazov.

Before this all-striking war of the highest order commences, fans inside Lumpinee Stadium will first be treated to a champion vs champion chess match.

Reigning ONE strawweight kingpin Jarred Brooks has agreed to move up a weight class and transition to submission grappling in a bid to become a historic double champion.

Standing in his way, however, is arguably one of the best grapplers of this generation, Mikey Musumeci, who won’t surrender his ONE flyweight submission grappling throne without a fight.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has exuded greatness since joining the ONE banner, and already has two successful world title defenses against Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai in his last two contests.