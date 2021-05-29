3 reasons why Yair Rodriguez could cause an upset against Max Holloway

Yair Rodriguez has long been touted as a future UFC champion. However, after a loss against Frankie Edgar and a few fight cancelations, Rodriguez finds himself in a bizarre limbo of sorts.

Yair Rodriguez is still relatively young at 28, but he hasn’t been able to break through the proverbial glass ceiling of being a prospect and ascend to the realm of being a champion. This could change in the next few months.

Presently, Yair Rodriguez is scheduled to compete in one of the biggest fights of his career, as he faces a former UFC featherweight champion this July. Rodriguez will compete against Max Holloway in a five-round featherweight bout. The fight will headline UFC Fight Night 191, aka UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez, on July 17, 2021.

Today, we take a look at a few reasons why Yair Rodriguez could cause an upset against Max Holloway in their highly anticipated fight:

#3 Yair Rodriguez is one of the most innovative strikers in MMA today

Yair Rodriguez’s striking creativity is second to none. 'El Pantera' is widely regarded as one of the most innovative and exciting strikers in the sport of MMA. Rodriguez’s vast array of punches, elbows, kicks, and knees, coupled with his excellent understanding of timing and range, are a tricky challenge for anyone, including Max Holloway.

Holloway is an innovative and skilled striker, too, perhaps one of the best strikers in MMA, but Yair Rodriguez thrives on facing aggressive strikers. Rodriguez is a brilliant counter-striker and can utilize Holloway’s aggression against the latter en route to an upset win over the former champion.

#2 Yair Rodriguez has the survival and killer instincts required to succeed at the elite level in the UFC

Yair Rodriguez has tasted defeat just twice in his MMA career. Both his losses came via KO/TKO. The first loss came early in his career, whereas the other came against Frankie Edgar, who dealt Rodriguez a hard lesson in the importance of good takedown defense and a solid ground game.

Nevertheless, apart from this, Rodriguez has consistently shown brilliant survival instincts at the highest levels of the sport. 'El Pantera' knows how to survive against the best in the world, just as he knows how to secure stoppage wins in spectacular fashion.

‘El Pantera’ is one of the few fighters who can withstand Holloway’s dangerous offense. Rodriguez even poses a significant threat with his own striking and grappling. He could very well finish Holloway if the latter gets reckless, particularly on the feet.

#1 Yair Rodriguez can match Max Holloway’s high-volume striking and relentless engagement

The volume of strikes thrown by 'Blessed' and his ability to engage in exchanges on the feet repeatedly, without tiring himself out, is truly unique.

Not many can keep up with Holloway's pace inside the octagon. But Yair Rodriguez isn’t like most others. 'El Pantera' is a gifted athlete and one of the rare fighters who can match Holloway’s high-volume striking. Rodriguez can keep engaging with Holloway, non-stop, in striking exchanges on the feet.

This is a truly intriguing stylistic matchup for both fighters and an undeniably pivotal fight. Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is set to defend his title against Brian Ortega next.

The Yair Rodriguez vs. Max Holloway matchup winner is expected to receive a title shot against the winner of Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega.

Which fighter do you see emerging victorious in the fight between Yair Rodriguez and Max Holloway? Sound off in the comments.

