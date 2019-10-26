3 Things Conor McGregor wants to do in the UFC in 2020

Ani Banerjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 23 // 26 Oct 2019, 19:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor Press Conference Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor recently revealed, in a highly awaited announcement, that he will be coming back to fight in the UFC next year.

McGregor revealed that he will return to the UFC on 18th January 2020, clearly indicating that he still has a lot to prove to the MMA world.

In this article, we take a look at three things that Conor McGregor wants to achieve in 2020 in the UFC.

#3 Win for the first time in 3 years

UFC 205: Alvarez v McGregor

Conor McGregor has been away from the Octagon for an extremely long time. Over the last three years, he has fought in the Octagon only once, in a losing cause against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The last time that Conor McGregor won a fight was way back in 2016 when he got the better of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. On that occasion, he made history by becoming the first-ever UFC Champion to hold belts in two divisions at the same time.

Following his win against Nate Diaz, McGregor had regained his UFC Featherweight title and after UFC 205, he became the Lightweight Champion as well.

McGregor would then venture out of the UFC and fight Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr. in a Boxing match, which he lost in the 10th round, although he did manage to last longer than most people had imagined. When he finally returned to the UFC Octagon, it was against Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Lightweight title in one of the most hyped fights in years.

Unfortunately for him, on this occasion, he not only lost, but was also forced to tap out by Khabib.

Advertisement

As a result, his first and foremost goal right now is to return on January 18 and pick up a victory, which would his first in a long, long time.

1 / 3 NEXT