3 things every Conor McGregor fan needs to know

Conor McGregor's professional fighting career, business ventures and personal life are far better documented than any other MMA fighter in the sport's history.

While there are very few things about 'The Notorious' that his loyal fan base might not be aware of, there are some important facts about every famous personality that take a back-seat in the memory. Conor McGregor is no exception to that and here is a list of three things every Conor McGregor fan needs to know.

#3 Conor McGregor injured his knee training with Rory MacDonald before winning the interim UFC title

The UFC went on a worldwide media tour to promote Conor McGregor's featherweight title fight with champion Jose Aldo back in 2015. The event was co-headlined by a welterweight title fight between champion Robbie Lawler and Rory McDonald. While stationed in Dublin in March 2015 for the tour, Conor McGregor suffered an ACL injury while sparring lightly with Rory Macdonald.

The Irishman was reluctant to undergo surgery ahead of the biggest fight of his career and instead opted for stem-cell therapy to get temporary relief as suggested by UFC president Dana White. Jose Aldo subsequently pulled out of the fight due to a rib injury, getting replaced by No.1 ranked featherweight Chad Mendes. Conor McGregor defeated Chad Mendes to become Interim UFC featherweight champion at UFC 189 and unified the title by defeating Jose Aldo at UFC 194.

Sinead O'Connor, Conor McGregor and the thousands of Irish fans who had taken over Las Vegas for UFC 189 gave us one of the most incredible walkouts the UFC has ever seen.



Happy St. Patrick's Day 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/MaptngxHuf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 17, 2021

#2 Conor McGregor has never pulled out of a scheduled fight due to injuries

One of the things Conor McGregor has taken supreme pride in is the fact that he always 'shows up.' It is difficult for an MMA fighter to stay injury-free and take a walk to the UFC octagon at one hundred percent every single time.

Withdrawals from fights due to injuries are more common in MMA than any other mainstream sport for this very reason. However, Conor McGregor is one of the only few fighters who has never pulled out of a fight due to injuries in his entire UFC career. It is a special achievement considering how many high-stakes mega-fights the Irishman has been a part of.

Conor McGregor has fought short-notice opponents four times in the UFC and holds a 3-1 record competing against them. The only time McGregor was pulled off a card was due to his dispute with the UFC in 2016 that resulted in the UFC 200 rematch with Nate Diaz being pushed back to UFC 202.

BREAKING NEWS: McGregor vs. Diaz 2 is on! McGregor will face Diaz at UFC 200 on July 9 in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/tjWOh0lUr7 — Myprotein US (@MyproteinUS) March 31, 2016

#1 Coach Kavanagh once beat the sh*t out Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's head coach, John Kavanagh, has been crucial to Conor McGregor's success. The pair have a strong relationship that has remained intact through the ups and downs of an MMA career. However, McGregor's relationship with John Kavanagh did not start as well as it's going right now.

According to Kavanagh, Conor McGregor bullied a longtime student of SBG Ireland, female fighter Aisling Daly, during a sparring session. Annoyed by the Notorious One's rough handling of a female fighter, John Kavanagh stepped in to spar with McGregor himself. Kavanagh put McGregor down on his back and beat him up to teach a lesson. Evidently, the coach succeeded!

