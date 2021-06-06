3 things UFC fans can expect from Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2

UFC 263 is set to be headlined by a blockbuster main event as UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanytakeske on Marvin Vettori in a hotly-anticipated rematch.

Both men have only grown in skill since their initial fight and will no doubt be looking to put a decisive stamp on their rivalry. The first fight ended in a close decision victory for Adesanya, although both men certainly had moments of success.

Here are three things UFC fans can expect from the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori at UFC 263.

#3 Vettori's wrestling exchanges

When Adesanya and Vettori first faced off in the octagon, it was Adesanya who held the advantage for the first two rounds. However, in round three, Vettori began applying his wrestling game. He used it as a pressure tool to keep Adesanya on his toes, ultimately leading to him winning the last round.

We have seen Vettori utilize his wrestling game in many fights since. He dominated Kevin Holland for a full five rounds using suffocating pressure. He was also able to pick up a submission victory over Karl Roberson. Look for Vettori to attempt to disrupt Adesanya's striking with repeated wrestling exchanges.

#2 The trash talk

Both men are known for their back and forth verbal exchanges within the octagon. Their first fight is a perfect example of this, with the two men constantly going back and forth with both strikes and words.

In the buildup to their rematch, the social media exchanges have already begun. Adesanya has been relentlessly tormenting his opponent, which will no doubt filter through into the octagon when these elite middleweights face off a second time.

#1 A striking clinic

Adesanya is undoubtedly one of the best strikers ever to sign for the UFC. He has an extensive kickboxing background and trains out of one of the highest-level striking gyms in modern MMA. His use of feints, timing and unorthodox techniques constantly keep his opponents guessing, and has led to multiple spectacular performances.

However, Marvin Vettori's own striking style is nothing to scoff at. He may not be as flashy as Adesanya, but Vettori has incredibly solid basics. He is also durable and has never been finished.

Will Adesanya be able to assert dominance with feints and slick strikes? Will Vettori's basics and durability allow him to wade through and land his own shots? Regardless of the answer, the fight will undoubtedly be a greating display of technical violence whilst it remains on its feet.

