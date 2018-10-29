3 things you missed from UFC Fight Night 138: Moncton - 'Oezdemir vs. Smith'

UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2

UFC Fight Night 138 was one of those events which no one had really talked about going into the show, but by the time the show was done, it left the fans buzzing.

The main card was extremely interesting and had moments which were talked about by the fans as social media exploded after the event. The main event made sure to do the unexpected, and the one who came out after the event as the winner was Anthony Smith, somehow defeating the extreme favourite, Volkan Oezdemir.

The rest of the card had some big moments, with Michael Johnson managing a win in an extremely hard-hitting co-headliner fight against Artem Lobov, after having taken the fight without prior notice.

However, throughout the night there were some moments which were overlooked amidst everything that happened.

In this article, we will look at three things which you probably missed from last night's UFC Fight Night. The show was an immense one by itself, and these events deserve attention as well.

#3. Arjan Bhullar makes winning comeback

UFC 215: Nunes v Shevchenko 2

Indo-Canadian fighter, Arjan Bhullar made his return to the Octagon for the first time since his submission loss. His return to the Octagon was an extremely successful one, as he was able to make it back to winning ways.

He faced Marcelo Golm in a hard-hitting bout, which was tucked away safely in the Early Preliminary Card. He was able to take on, and defeat Golm.

Although initially disconcerted by the low kicks on his lead leg by Golm, he went on to win the bout without much problem, when one of these kicks by Golm hit him on his shinbone. Golm's foot looked damaged, and Bhullar was able to take advantage and get a win for both Canada and India.

