UFC Fight Night 138 Moncton Results: Main Card Results and Video Highlights

UFC Fight Night 138: Moncton - Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

UFC Fight Night 138 was the last event to take place before the UFC 230 pay-per-view. The fight night was victim to change, like many other fight cards this year. This time, however, the change was not due to the fact that there was an injury to either of the fighters in the leadup to the fight, but their actions instead.

The co-main event is the fight in question, with Zubaira Tukhugov's involvement in the post-main event brawl, where he exchanged blows with Conor McGregor, seeing him removed from the fight card for UFC Fight Night 138.

As a result, Artem was left without an opponent for his fight, until Michael Johnson stepped up to fill the position. Johnson would go on to miss the weight by one pound, but Lobov accepted the fight anyway, and even volunteering to return the 20% of the purse of Johnson's that he was set to be handed after the fight.

The main event saw Volkan Oezdemir take on Anthony Smith, a competition that was very well matched between the two fighters. With Oezdemir's mystic having faded somewhat after his loss to Daniel Cormier, he looked to continue on and gain momentum from the fight.

In this article, we will go into the detailed results for the main event and an overview of the Early Preliminary and Preliminary Fight Results.

For detailed Early Preliminary and Preliminary Fight Results, click here.

Without any further ado, let's get into it.

Early Preliminary Card:

Te'Jovan Edwards vs. Don Madge: Don Madge defeated Te'Jovan Edwards via TKO (Round 2, 14 Seconds) Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm: Arjan Bhullar defeated Marcelo Golm via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27) Stevie Ray vs. Jessin Ayari: Stevie Ray defeated Jessin Ayari via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Preliminary Card:

Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland: Result: Sean Strickland defeated Nordine Taleb via TKO (2nd Round, 3 Minutes and 10 Seconds) Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast: Result: Nasrat Haqparast defeated Thibaut Gouti (29-27, 29-28, 29-26) Calvin Kattar vs. Chris Fishgold: Result: Calvin Kattar defeated Chris Fishgold via Knockout (Round 1, 4 Minutes and 11 Seconds) Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo: Talita Bernardo defeated Sarah Moras via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

1 / 7 NEXT