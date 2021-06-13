The classic brawler archetype of fighter is very much a fading style in modern MMA, with UFC fighters now learning to adapt. However, there are still a select few fighters who are able to utilize such a style at the very highest level.

Gone are the days of legendary brawlers such as Chris Leben, Diego Sanchez and BJ Penn. They have in many ways been replaced with new archetypes and styles, such is the ever-evolving nature of mixed martial arts.

3 UFC brawlers who rarely ever get knocked out

The following list details three fighters who still compete at the highest level with a style that can only be described as being a brawler. These fighters have managed to continue to implement the style largely down to their ability to simply take a shot.

#3 Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje is an interesting take on the classic durable brawler. He entered the UFC with the intent of simply causing non-stop damage to anyone who faced off against him in the octagon, regardless of what punishment he may receive back.

This style instantly made him a fan favorite but also began to take its toll on his body. Rather than continue down the route of physical deterioration, Gaethje altered his style slightly.

He still attacks with the classic brawler-esque mentality, but by using head movement and solid defense installed in him by coach Trevor Wittman, he very rarely suffers knockout losses. Even should his defense fail him, Gaethje still has incredible natural durability to fall back on.

#2 Chan Sung Jung

How could 'The Korean Zombie' not be a part of such a list? Chan Sung Jung was given the nickname on account of his tendency to continue to walk down his opponents and not take a step back, regardless of what his opponents throw at him.

His sheer tenacity has seen him overpower some of the greatest UFC fighters of all time, including the likes of Frankie Edgar and Dustin Poirier. Even in his last UFC fight, he was hit with some huge shots by Brian Ortega and simply continued onwards. Jung later revealed that he had no memory of the fight past the halfway mark.

#1 Nate Diaz

Was there ever any doubt? Nate Diaz is the epitemy of the classic brawler stereotype. He also has all the necessary skills and physical attributes to make such a style effective.

His slick boxing, incredible cardio and sheer willingness to exchange with any opponent have given us some of the greatest fights of all time. His UFC career has fluctuated somewhat, with Diaz picking up a variety of wins and losses. However, he has always been up for scraps and will no doubt go down as an all-time UFC great.

