3 controversial UFC fighters who joked about past misdemeanors

More often than not, we tend to keep our favorite UFC fighters on a pedestal and expect them to be the model beings outside the UFC octagon. But not everyone is Robert Whittaker or Stephen Thompson.

It's relatively easier for an average person to leave their mistakes in the past and move on. Sadly, that can't be the case when you are in a profession where your competition and the entire internet would use your mistakes as fodder for various reasons.

What's the best way to own up to your past in this scenario? Admit it. Better still, joke about it. Here's a list of 3 controversial UFC fighters who joked about their past misdemeanors:

#3 T.J. Dillashaw's 'Clean Juice' Bar

Would you dare to name your business after the biggest disgrace of your life? Apparently, T.J. Dillashaw did.

The former UFC bantamweight champion tested positive for EPO after losing to flyweight champ Henry Cejudo in 2019. The positive test resulted in a two-year ban and the loss of the title.

Now it seems T.J. Dillashaw has owned up to the biggest blunder of his life and named his Juice Bar 'Clean Juice'.

Dillashaw does the job of owning up to heel persona better than anyone else. Be it being 'The Little Snake in the Grass' or getting caught for PED usage, T.J. Dillashaw has carried his flaws quite well.

#2 Conor McGregor - The UFC's Notorious culprit

What can be more fascinating than the culprit taking over the location of the crime and banning the victim from ever entering that place! Well, that's exactly what happened when Conor McGregor bought the Dublin pub the Marble Arch.

Back in 2019, Conor McGregor sucker-punched the 50-year-old Irishman Des Keogh over a minor dispute. The notorious act was caught on the Marble Arch's CCTV footage and the Dublin District Court fined McGregor €1000 for committing it.

Conor McGregor bought the pub in April 2021 and also shared a tweet alluding to the fact that Des Keogh was banned from entering the pub!

Ye and your mans barred https://t.co/aVM5mcIA3F — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2021

#1 Jon Jones - "I beat you after a weekend of cocaine"

Jon Jones is one of the greatest fighters to ever set foot inside the UFC octagon. But what happens when Bones is not inside the octagon? Shenanigans follow, or at least they did.

Back in January of 2015, the rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier had just culminated in a grudge match at UFC 182. Jones handed DC his first-ever professional MMA loss in the fight. However, Jon Jones tested positive for cocaine metabolites in an out-of-competition drug test conducted a month before the fight.

Ahead of their rematch years later, Daniel Cormier accused Jon Jones of being a 'junkie' and questioned whether he could make it to the fight without doing drugs. Bones came back with the least expected reply:

"I beat you after a weekend of coacaine," Jon Jones said. "I had two great back-to-back weekends. Cocaine one, your a** the next."