3 UFC fighters who earn their opponents massive paydays

Competing in the UFC is one of the most sought-after goals of professional MMA fighters.

A lifetime of dedication honing their craft, developing as a martial artist and spending endless hours in the gym comes to fruition once they step into the octagon. To fight at the highest level is a dream for most, but some fighters are interested in more than just UFC gold.

Sure, becoming a champion feels like the ultimate MMA achievement, but there are a few who seemingly can’t live off mere accolades alone. As the UFC has grown exponentially over the past decade - with no signs of slowing down - there has been a greater influx of money, something that has not gone unnoticed by the fighters.

Calling out the current champion of their weight class now has a more loose feel to it. Fighters are more likely to call out the biggest draw, as that inevitably ends in a bigger purse. On that note, let’s take a look at three UFC fighters who earn their opponents massive paydays.

#3 Nate Diaz (UFC career 2007- present)

UFC 263: Adesanya vs Vettori 2

It is a very rare occasion in the UFC when a fighter takes a three-year absence from the promotion and can still pull in huge numbers. Such is the case with Stockton native Nate Diaz.

The Californian southpaw has fought enough in his career to know that every battle takes its toll, so obtaining the largest purse possible becomes key.

Since his victory over Conor McGregor in 2016 (which earned him a whopping $500,000), Diaz has wised up to the favoritism of the UFC’s show ponies, and in turn, has become somewhat of a pony himself.

A fight against the vegan now comes with dollar signs: Anthony Pettis earned $155,000 from their bout in 2019 at UFC 263. Leon Edwards earned nearly double his best ever purse with $110,000, and Jorge Masvidal received a staggering $500,000 to match his BMF belt at UFC 244.

#2 Kamaru Usman (UFC career 2015 - present)

UFC 258 Usman vs Burns: Weigh-Ins

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman has had a meteoric rise in the UFC since his debut over five years ago.

Now sporting a groundbreaking 14-fight win-streak, the current UFC welterweight king is making a case of being called the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Coupled with his success inside the octagon, Usman is one of the most popular UFC fighters on the roster, which is often financially beneficial for his opponents.

The figures earned by his last four opponents are incredible: Jorge Masvidal earned $800,000 at UFC 261; Gilbert Burns earned $380,000 at UFC 258; Masvidal earned $500,000 at UFC 251, and Colby Covington earned $580,000 at UFC 245.

#1 Conor McGregor (UFC career 2013 - present)

UFC 257 Poirier vs McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Recently reported by Forbes to be the richest athlete in the world, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is top of this list, which doesn't come as a surprise.

A true phenomenon in the sport of MMA, his unique talent backed up by some hilarious trash-talking has made the Irishman the most famous UFC star of all time. From an early stage, McGregor was keenly aware of his value to the UFC. He often used that to his advantage to obtain record-breaking purses, which haven’t done his opponents any harm in the process.

Forget about championship titles, every fighter wants a ‘red-panty’ McGregor fight to earn a hefty bank balance.

In two fights with The Notorious, Nate Diaz earned $2.5 million; Khabib Nurmagomedov earned $2 million at UFC 229, and most recently, Dustin Poirier earned $830,000 at UFC 257.

Edited by Bhargav