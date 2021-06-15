3 UFC fighters whose records deserve more respect

Leon Edwards is one of the few UFC fighters walking around with an incredible record. While champions like Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya get immense respect for being undefeated in the UFC in their divisions, people like Edwards don't get as much recognition due to a lack of an "0" in their record.

Here are three UFC fighters who deserve a lot more respect for their records than they currently get.

#1 Leon Edwards - UFC welterweight

UFC 263: Adesanya v Vettori 2

Leon Edwards recently beat Nate Diaz in a high-profile encounter on the UFC 263 main card. The whole crowd was against him from the get-go, but he still dominated Diaz and won the fight after surviving a late flurry from the Stockton native.

The Englishman now boasts an amazing 19-3 record. Edwards is also undefeated in his last ten fights with the UFC and has lost just twice in the promotion. One of his losses was against the current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman in 2015. He has not lost a fight since.

#2 Vicente Luque - UFC welterweight

Vicente Luque has a record of 20-7-1. However, this is slightly misleading as he's fought 15 times in the UFC and has only lost two fights. Five of his seven losses came when he was starting out in Brazil, and since joining the UFC, he has been brilliant.

Luque is currently on a three-fight winning streak, and his two losses have come against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Leon Edwards. Both of them are among the best fighters in the division, and maybe Luque belongs there too.

#3 Dan Hooker - UFC lightweight

Dan Hooker is one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the lightweight division. He is currently eighth-ranked in the 155-pound division and has fought some of the best guys in that weight class. However, his record might make it seem like he's not as good a fighter as he truly is.

Holding a 20-10 record, Hooker has lost a lot of fights during his MMA career. He's currently on a two-fight losing skid after defeats to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. However, it's a testament to his caliber that the UFC immediately gave Chandler and Poirier huge fights after they beat 'The Hangman'.

Four of his 10 losses came before he joined the UFC, and three other losses have come at featherweight. He is one of the best lightweights in the UFC, even if his record might tell you otherwise.

