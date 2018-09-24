3 UFC Free Fights every fan should watch in readiness for UFC 229

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor press conference

McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. Conor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC.

Conor McGregor hasn’t contested in a professional fight after losing the money fight with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas. McGregor and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov after he threatened Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. Conor is free from the legal formalities now, and is all set to make Ireland proud.

The Irishman and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad led by Khabib. They will face each other on October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

So here are three UFC Free Fights from YouTube which every fight fan should be watching this week to get ready for 6 October.

#3 Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

Watch as Conor McGregor earned his first UFC belt when he defeated Chad Mendes at UFC 189 for the Interim Featherweight Championship. The event was expected to be headlined by a UFC Featherweight Championship bout between then champion José Aldo, and Conor McGregor.

Aldo suffered a rib fracture and pulled out of the bout in light of the injury. Later, it was announced that Aldo indeed pulled out of the bout and that the Interim Championship bout would take place at the event.

The event's weigh-ins took place before a record crowd estimated at 11,500. The event had a US$7,200,000 gate, which broke the record for mixed martial arts events in the United States.

