3 UFC rematches that totally overshadowed the first meeting

With the UFC heavyweight rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis looming, it is hard to imagine that it will at all replicate their stagnant original five-round main event fight.

Both men possess such knockout power that surely the same thing can't happen twice. It certainly didn't happen in any of the fights listed below.

Three UFC rematches that overshadowed the first meeting:

#3 Jose Aldo vs. Chad Mendes 2 at UFC 179

Jose Aldo's reign as featherweight king was truly an era of dominance. His first fight against Chad Mendes was a dominant display from the King of Rio as he knocked the American out with a brutal knee.

However, Mendes would next go on a five-fight win streak, clawing himself back up for another shot at the featherweight champion. The ensuing fight was a five-round war that saw both men have moments of success. Aldo would ultimately retain his title, but UFC fans hadn't seen the Brazilian champion pushed to such limits until that point.

#2 Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald 2 at UFC 189

When Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald first faced off in the UFC octagon, the fight was less than stellar. It was a close-run affair that resulted in Lawler winning via split decision and is not a fight that has remained a talking point for long.

However, their rematch could not have been any more different. Facing off in the co-main event of UFC 189, Robbie Lawler put his welterweight title on the line against his former foe. What ensued was the epitome of pure, unfiltered violence.

Both men left everything in the cage, repeatedly going back and forth, not willing to give up an inch. By the fifth round, they were both covered in blood and would no doubt have kept fighting until the very end. However, MacDonald's nose was broken and repeatedly hit, causing the pain to overcome him eventually.

#1 Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2 at UFC 202

When Nate Diaz stepped in on short notice to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in a welterweight bout, few expected McGregor to be the one to gas. But gas he did, shooting for an ill-advised takedown before giving his back and being submitted.

However, an immediate rematch was booked, and this time McGregor came back with a fire inside him. Diaz equally matched this fire as the rivalry between the two men continued to grow.

It reached a tipping point at UFC 202. Both men, in peak physical condition, put on a performance for the ages. Diaz and McGregor would dominate rounds with knockdowns and Stockton slaps aplenty. By the time the five rounds were up, it was anyone's guess as to how the fight had gone.

While McGregor's hand was raised in the end, there is little doubt that the two men will not fight again in the UFC octagon.

