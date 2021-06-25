3 UFC stars who should consider moving up a weight division

Throughout UFC history, we have seen plenty of fighters move up a weight class for a better showing in their preferred division.

While their motivation to do so comes from avoiding aggressive weight cuts, some decide to make a jump simply because there is nothing left for them to achieve in their present weight class, take Jon Jones, for instance. In contrast, some fighters move up a division because they are too huge for their current weight class.

Considering the above-mentioned reasons, let's take a look at three UFC fighters who should think about moving up a division.

#3 T.J. Dillashaw - UFC bantamweight

UFC 227 Dillashaw v Garbrandt 2

On paper, T.J. Dillashaw's stacked frame is too big for a 135-pound fighter. Although he has never had any trouble with weight cuts, and has performed exceedingly well as a bantamweight, he could still be a formidable force in the 145-pound weight class.

With three title defenses under his belt, Dillashaw has already proven himself to be one of the most successful bantamweight fighters of all time. Another run at UFC gold is surely tempting, but he could very well earn that opportunity at featherweight as well.

Dillashaw's potential featherweight opponents could find it tough to deal with his brute force and his striking pace. Should the former bantamweight champ consider moving up, a title shot may not be far away if his featherweight debut ends up being successful.

Ahead of his last UFC fight against Henry Cejudo in 2019, Dillashaw had expressed interest in moving to featherweight and challenging Max Holloway for the belt.

#2 Valentina Shevchenko - UFC women's flyweight champion

UFC 231 Shevchenko v Jedrzejczyk

Valentina Shevchenko made her MMA debut as a bantamweight. She switched to flyweight before once again returning to the 135-pound weight class, where she was fairly successful until she bumped into Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko lost to 'The Lioness' twice, with their second outing being highly controversial. Following a long stint at bantamweight, the Kyrgyzstani decided to move back to flyweight in 2018. Since then, she has been one of the most dominant fighters in recent UFC history.

The 33-year-old has outclassed every top contender in the women's flyweight division and there is little left for her to prove at 125-pounds. Shevchenko will definitely want to settle her scores with Nunes in a potential trilogy fight, for which she will have to switch back to bantamweight.

Shevchenko insists a fight with Nunes “will happen,” maintaining she does t believe she’s lost to her... pic.twitter.com/2qIMALhqEO — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) December 9, 2018

#1 Deiveson Figueiredo - UFC flyweight

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo v Benavidez 2 Weigh-in

Deiveson Figueiredo's grueling weight cuts have hampered his performance, most recently against Brandon Moreno at UFC 263. According to the former flyweight champion, he wasn't in the best shape when he entered the octagon with 'The Assassin Baby'.

"It really was the weight cut. I didn't have a healthy weight cut, it was really hard to cut the weight, but I did it. But I'm going back home and I'm going to train," Figueiredo told Combate.

Figueiredo's failure to make weight in a championship fight opposite Joseph Benavidez also cost him the title last year. Following his UFC 263 loss, the Brazilian has finally entertained the idea of possibly moving to bantamweight.

Edited by Harvey Leonard