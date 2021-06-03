3 UFC stars who could be one fight away from retirement

MMA fans watch the UFC because of the charismatic personalities and skilled fighters that excel in the octagon. Following a mixed martial artist's career from start to finish is a roller-coaster journey filled with trials.

But there comes a time in every fighter's career when they reach the end of the tunnel. Retiring from the sport is an extremely personal decision for UFC athletes, however, one can often find signs which suggest that a fighter is ready to hang up their gloves.

In this article, we look at three UFC stars who have reached the rear-end of their MMA journeys in 2021 and could be just one fight away from retirement.

#3 - Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis is currently ranked No.2 in the UFC's heavyweight division. Widely regarded as a knockout specialist, 'The Black Beast' is 17-5 since he made his promotional debut in 2014. Out of the 25 wins in his MMA career, Lewis has 20 by way of knockout (12 in UFC).

Derrick Lewis has fought MMA legends like Daniel Cormier, Mark Hunt and Junior Dos Santos. He also defeated Francis Ngannou before 'The Predator' won the UFC heavyweight title. As confirmed by Dana White, Derrick Lewis is set for a rematch against Ngannou, most likely in August 2021.

"I will say the first exchange, I’ll knock him (Francis Ngannou) out in the first exchange." -Derrick Lewis

While Derrick Lewis believes he will knock Francis Ngannou out in the "first exchange" this time around, it could be his last MMA fight. 'The Black Beast' has competed since 2010 and has faced several injury issues of late.

An example of the same was when he lost to Mark Hunt in 2017 and could not stand straight for the post-fight interview. Lewis blamed it on a back injury that he suffered in 2011.

Despite beating Francis Ngannou at UFC 226, the fight was described as a 'snooze-fest.' Lewis claimed he could not play to his usual strengths because of issues with his back.

Speaking about his rematch against Francis Ngannou on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, Lewis said he wanted to fight 'The Predator' not for the belt, but for the money. He added that following a win against Ngannou, he would retire.

With a rematch against Francis Ngannou most likely scheduled for August 2021 and Derrick Lewis' lack of ambition, his retirement could be around the corner.

#2 - Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira started his MMA career 19 years ago. He made his UFC debut in 2012 and has since established himself as one of the best light heavyweight fighters in the division. He is currently the No.1 contender in the division, which shows his performance, even at 41.

Glover Teixeira holds the record for most finishes and submissions in the UFC light heavyweight division. The 205-pounder has an excellent win/loss of 32-7, out of which 27 were stoppage victories (12 in UFC).

Glover Teixeira has fought and bested many light heavyweight greats in his career, including Fabio Maldonado and Quinton Jackson.

There are very few fighters in MMA who are as well-rounded as Teixeira. He has 18 knockout wins and nine submission victories to his name. He is also an accomplished grappler, never losing by submission in his career.

However, it could be time for Teixeira to call it quits on his glorious MMA journey.

He is scheduled to take on light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 266 in September 2021. He is not a favorite to win the belt and will likely be outdone by a much younger Blachowicz.

Speaking about his journey as a mixed martial artist, Teixeira said:

"It’s been a long road. I was there and saw the chance. I won’t say it was easy, but we’re here again now. I’ve been happily chasing this dream. We gather experience in life. We do many wrong things that we eventually get it right. I just want things to flow so I can keep doing what I love."

Glover Teixeira will turn 42 a month after the bout. Not many fighters have competed in their mid-forties, except a few legendary names like Randy Couture and Chuck Liddell.

If Teixeira wins at UFC 266, he can end his career on a high. If he loses, which is a more significant possibility, he will surely be honored for a legendary MMA career.

Either way, he is most certainly one fight away from retirement.

#1 - Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone

Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone has had a lengthy MMA career. Before making his UFC debut in 2011, he fought for promotions such as Ring of Fire and WEC. 'Cowboy' also had a kickboxing career in which he enjoyed great success.

With over 50 fights in his MMA career, Donald Cerrone has secured a record of 36-16-2.

'Cowboy' has been with the UFC for a long time and is tied with Jim Miller for the record of most bouts in the promotion's history (37). He also holds records for most wins (23), most post-fight bonus awards (18), and most appearances in a year (6).

However, Cerrone now finds himself at the rear end of his glorious MMA career. He has had a rather clear dip in form, and there's nothing much left for the 38-year-old to prove.

Donald Cerrone has not won a single fight in his last six appearances in the UFC. While one fight was declared a 'no contest,' he suffered stoppage losses in four of the remaining five bouts. 'Cowboy' suffered his most recent loss against Alex Moreno at UFC Vegas 26.

After losing the fight, he addressed the question of retirement and said:

"I’ll never go out like this — 100 percent I’ll know and I’ll come in whippin’ ass right off. There’s no way I’d end like this. Couldn’t let my legacy end like this. Buy yeah, [I’ll] call the boss and say, 'Hey it’s been a rough couple of years, but when it’s time let me bow out right.'"

In all seriousness, Donald Cerrone has maybe five rounds left in his career, after which he should hang up his gloves. Let's hope that 'Cowboy' can find the right time to bow out of the sport and give fans the chance to honor his legendary career.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh