4 current UFC fighters who are vegan

The diet of a UFC fighter can be a major game-changer when handled properly, and the vegan diet is becoming an increasingly popular option. There have been several examples of when a fighter has changed from unstructured meals to working with a dietary specialist, resulting in extreme benefits in weight cutting and general health.

One rising trend in these structured diets is that of veganism. Multiple fighters are ditching meat and dairy in favor of entirely plant-based diets. Former UFC fighter James Wilks even went so far as to make a Netflix film, Game Changers. It is a documentary centered around the benefits of plant-based eating for athletes.

The following list will detail four current UFC fighters who follow at least some semblance of a vegan diet.

#4 Nick Diaz

To start things off we have the elder Diaz brother, Nick, who may seem like a controversial choice; he has not competed under the UFC banner since 2015. However, he is still contracted to the promotion, and it is looking ever more likely that 2021 will be the year we finally see him return to the octagon.

Nick Diaz was arguably one of the first MMA fighters to embrace a vegan diet, especially when preparing for a fight. In a throwback interview from his time at Strikeforce, Diaz can be seen discussing his vegan-based diet. He claims that during his training camps, he lives off a vegan diet, and only occasionally falls into the category of pescatarian otherwise.

Watch Nick Diaz talk about his vegan diet:

#3 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

UFC women's strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz adopted a vegan diet in 2019. The Polish fighter suffers from Hashimoto's disease, a condition in which one's immune system attacks their own thyroid gland. To combat the effects of the disease, Kowalkiewicz initially switched to a vegetarian diet.

However, before her fight with Yan Xiaonan in February 2020, the Polish striker chose to commit to a fully vegan diet. Her diet switch appears to be assisting in her ability to stay fight-ready, according to her Instagram at least.

#2 Alex Caceres

At the age of 24, UFC featherweight Alex Caceres reportedly had a spiritual awakening, where he began following the mentality of 'you are what you eat.' Caceres started cutting out dairy, lactose, processed foods, and processed meat from his diet.

This cut down his average walking weight to 145 lbs, the weight limit of his division. He then made the call to move down a weight class. It would be no problem for him to cut the 10 lbs required because of his new diet. Now back at 145 lbs in the UFC, Caceres is still leading a plant-based diet, which can be seen all across his Instagram.

#1 Nate Diaz

Arguably MMA's most famous vegan, Nate Diaz stopped eating meat at the age of 18. Similar to his elder brother, he occasionally becomes a pescatarian when out of training camps. However, Nate Diaz is exclusively vegan during fight camp.

Conor McGregor Got His Ass Kicked by a Vegan https://t.co/v5xo2Bd63K — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) March 8, 2016

In a Q&A on his Twitter, Diaz revealed that he attempted to switch back to meat in the past, but his body did not react well to it. Now living off a steady plant-based diet, Diaz will face off against Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

The fight is scheduled for five rounds, which will likely suit Diaz due to his impressive cardio, quite possibly a product of his meat-free diet.

Q: When did you become vegan and what led to it? 🥗 #AskDiaz

- @Mashud_Miah



A: pic.twitter.com/ZyrsVL0isS — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 29, 2019

