4 possible next opponents for Dan Ige after UFC Vegas 29

After demolishing Gavin Tucker earlier this year with a 22-second KO, Dan Ige was brought back to earth by a superb display from 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung in the main event of UFC Vegas 29.

Ige, who was once on a seven-fight win streak in the UFC, has two losses in his last three fights, both of which have come against opponents currently ranked in the top five of the featherweight division. Ranked eighth before UFC Vegas 29, he needs to head back to the drawing board and mount a run if he is to return to the featherweight elite once again.

Here are four potential next opponents for Dan Ige after his loss to 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC Vegas 29.

#4 Shane Burgos

UFC 244 Burgos v Amirkhani

One of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC's featherweight division, Shane Burgos is currently on a two-fight losing skid. Last seen in action during his curiously delayed knockout loss to Edson Barboza, 'Hurricane' is one of the few ranked fighters in the division who is on the back of a loss.

Burgos could be matched up against another fighter striving to get back into the win column in Dan Ige. Ranked 14th at the moment, the 30-year-old would present a perfect chance for '50K' to record a statement win and work his way back up the division.

Ige vs Burgos would promise nonstop action and possibly a highlight-reel finish, and the fight wouldn't be hard to sell for the UFC.

#3 Bryce Mitchell

UFC Fight Night: Mitchell v Fili

The undefeated Bryce Mitchell, currently ranked 12th in the UFC's featherweight division, could be another option for Dan Ige to make his octagon return against. 'Thug Nasty' hasn't been seen in action since his comfortable win over Andre Fili and hasn't been booked for a fight as well.

Mitchell, an accomplished grappler who has nine submission wins in 14 fights, would present a difficult challenge for Ige to overcome and an interesting clash of styles for fans to witness. The 26-year-old has been making strides in his striking and has a very underrated prowess in the clinch, and could give Ige a run for his money.

#2 Edson Barboza - lost to Dan Ige at UFC on ESPN 8

UFC 262: Edson Barboza v Shane Burgos

In May 2020, Edson Barboza lost to Dan Ige at UFC on ESPN 8 via split decision. But while the scorecards pointed towards '50K', did the Brazilian actually lose the fight? He landed a knockdown in the first round, and apart from being taken down in the third, he engaged in a very competitive striking battle.

Most fans believed that Barboza deserved the win, and now, it might be time for him to exact his revenge over Ige. After a knockout win over Burgos, the 35-year-old is on a two-fight win streak and has found a new lease of life since moving down to featherweight. While he might have an eye on a higher-ranked opponent, he has won only three of his last eight fights across weight classes in the UFC and probably needs another statement win on his resume.

Another fight that promises entertainment and could have a major bearing on the outcome of the UFC's featherweight division, the ninth-ranked Barboza could take on Ige later this year with an eye on redemption. Ige, on his part, will want to put the rivalry beyond doubt.

#1 Sodiq Yusuff

UFC Fight Night: Allen v Yusuff

If Edson Barboza does take on a higher-ranked opponent like Arnold Allen or Josh Emmett, Dan Ige wouldn't have many choices left. Giga Chikadze is one name that comes to mind, but he too is on a six-fight win streak in the UFC.

This is where Sodiq Yusuff could come into the picture. 'Super', who saw a four-fight UFC win streak snapped by Arnold Allen in April this year, is arguably the perfect matchup for Ige. Two fighters who desperately need a win and don't hesitate to entertain in the octagon, Yusuff and Ige could take the fight to each other possibly early next year.

How would a potential fight between Sodiq Yusuff and Dan Ige go down? Have your say in the comments!

