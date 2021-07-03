4 reasons why Dustin Poirier has Conor McGregor's number ahead of their UFC 264 fight

Dustin Poirier's stock soared when he obliterated Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 257 earlier this year. The Louisiana native avenged his UFC 178 first-round TKO loss to the Irishman and cemented himself as the No.1 ranked lightweight contender.

However, despite clearly being inches away from getting a shot at the vacant title, 'The Diamond' chose to take on Conor McGregor for the third time. Poirier is set to face 'The Notorious' on July 10, 2021, at UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Poirier's willingness to put his title aspirations to a halt indicates that he is primed to recreate the decimation he carried out at UFC 257.

Here's our list of four reasons why the former interim lightweight champion will assuredly stun the oddsmakers once again on July 10:

#4 Dustin Poirier is battle-tested coming into the trilogy bout against Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier has mastered ringcraft, owing to the numerous grueling battles he has been in over the years. His superior striking acumen was on full display last year when he fought rising contender Dan Hooker in a five-round war. The fight was ruled in favor of Poirier by the judges and eventually became a nominee for fight of the year.

Poirier is undoubtedly the more experienced combatant coming into the trilogy bout against Conor McGregor. Moreover, the momentum from the UFC 257 victory, in addition to the Irishman's admitted lack of activity, will all play out in Poirier's favor in the upcoming fight.

"It's hard to overcome inactivity over long periods of time...just wasn't as comfortable as I needed to be. It's inactivity and that's it. I need activity, guys. You don't get away with being inactive in this business," said Conor McGregor in the UFC 257 post-fight interview.

#3 Dustin Poirier will be unfazed by Conor McGregor's brash persona

Conor McGregor successfully manipulated Dustin Poirier's mindset with his verbal insinuations leading up to UFC 178 in 2014. While the Irishman was conducting himself chivalrously in the build-up to UFC 257, head coach John Kavanagh recently hinted that McGregor would likely be seen donning his iconic brash persona in the lead up to UFC 264.

Say ello to the bad guy https://t.co/fZoRCVsms4 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) June 30, 2021

However, Dustin Poirier seems unfazed by the possibility of any verbal attacks from Conor McGregor. In a recent interview with ESPN, the Louisiana native asserted he would not let McGregor's provocations get to him this time around.

"The good thing about this one is that if it's crazy Conor again I just don't give a...I really don't care...mentally I'm just not a kid anymore. I am a grown man and I know what matters and I know what I can't control. I just don't beat myself up mentally like I used to do," said Dustin Poirier.

#2 Dustin Poirier displayed a well-rounded game against Conor McGregor

Neither combatant is known for using their grappling skills offensively. However, Dustin Poirier unabashedly jumps into his guard with a guillotine choke whenever his opponents try to take him down. Poirier, a Brazilian Jit-Jitsu black belt, has seven submission victories on his resume. The Louisianan will likely have the upper hand if the fight against McGregor goes to the ground.

Judging by Poirier's recent remarks about his well-rounded arsenal, it appears that the Irishman's takedown defense will also be tested in the trilogy bout.

"Isn't he the one who's always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting like when he's talking about boxing and stuff. How about the first one to get taken down is a dusty b***h. It reeks of insecurity to me," said Poirier.

#1 Dustin Poirier will fare better in a five-round war

Conor McGregor's boxing-heavy approach in the second fight made it clear that the Irishman was headhunting. But despite landing his best shots, McGregor couldn't take out Dustin Poirier. In fact, according to UFC stats, Poirier had a better striking average compared to McGregor. The number-one ranked contender landed 48 of 91 strikes, while McGregor could only land 29 of 66 strikes.

Poirier's striking accuracy would have only gone up by a notch had the fight advanced into the later rounds. The 32-year-old has one of the best gas tanks in the 155lbs bracket, which was on display when he went the distance against Max Holloway in 2019.

Poirier VS Holloway 2 was such a crazy fight. pic.twitter.com/fHsfRhFtt1 — BirksMMA (@BirksMMA) January 19, 2021

On the flip side, Conor McGregor's gas tank usually fades as the fight proceeds further. It can be said that if the upcoming grudge match turns into a five-round bloodbath, Dustin Poirier will undoubtedly take home the victory. Since the bout is meant to serve as a title eliminator, Poirier will be the one to dig down deeper as the winner will likely fight Charles Oliveira for the undisputed title in the fall of 2021.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh