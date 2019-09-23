4 UFC fighters and officials react (including Dana White) to the end of Yair Rodriguez vs Jeremy Stephens

Dana White reacted to the end of UFC Mexico

The end of UFC Mexico was an utter disaster. There was no semblance of peace of any sort, as when the fight was called to a close as a no contest, the fans were beyond enraged.

When the poke first happened 15 seconds in, fans were more understanding of the stoppage, as they expected that the fight would continue after a short while. However, that is not the way that things played out in the end.

Jeremy Stephens, who said that he has received deep scratches to his eye, could not open his eye enough to see and as a result, could not continue fighting in that condition. What made things worse was that even after the full 5 minutes, he remained unable to open his eyes and see.

In some brilliant refereeing by Herb Dean, he did not allow the fight to continue and immediately after the allotted five minutes were done, he ended the fight as a 'No Contest'. There was an immense surge of the displeasure of the crowd, who threw whatever they could into the Octagon, the officials, as well as at Jeremy Stephens, who beat a hasty retreat.

While the outpouring of the emotions of the Mexican fans was there for all to see, this is how 4 UFC fighters and UFC officials reacted to the end of the fight. While some were disappointed, others reacted hilariously, while some more demanded a fight.

#4 Jessica Eye

This is one of the most repulsive things I have ever seen. I am so sorry @LiLHeathenMMA . Then fan will forever be in debt to you . 💔 there truly is no excuse or good enough explanation to justify such disgusting behavior . https://t.co/rebve9peco — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) September 22, 2019

Jessica Eye was extremely disappointed with the manner in which the fans reacted to the fight being stopped. She put out a tweet saying that it was 'repulsive' and that there was 'no excuse or good enough explanation to justify such disgusting behavior' with a video of the fans throwing things at Jeremy Stephens while he was retreating to the back.

She also talked about it in an Instagram story, where she said, "Mexico... complete disappointment. I am utterly ashamed of the fan quality out there."

Eye was clearly not happy with the way that the fans had reacted and talked about how as a UFC fighter, she had to say that she would not tolerate it, as it was 'not fair'.

She reminded the fans that the fighters do not go in and throw things at the fans as they were there to entertain them.

