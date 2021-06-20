4 UFC stars who should consider second careers as boxers

With the recent trend of crossover fights, there is no better time for UFC fighters who are entering the twilight of their careers to put their pre-existing skills to good use.

We have already seen Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Vitor Belfort make the move to boxing, and it may well be that we see several more MMA fighters follow their lead.

In the following list we will detail four UFC stars who may have equal success in the sport of boxing should they choose to try their hand at it.

#4 Paulo Costa - UFC middleweight

The list starts off with a somewhat left-field pick. However, there is legitimate reasoning behind it. Paulo Costa has recently made headlines by dropping out of a fight with Jared Cannonier due to the fact that he is not receiving 'Logan Paul' money.

A solution to this would be for Costa to go over to boxing and compete in some exhibition fights against the likes of the Paul brothers. He has previously sparred with Logan so the connections are already there. Costa is also primarily a striker, and his natural athleticism will likely cross over well into boxing.

Light sparring session Vs Logan Paul pic.twitter.com/BrZEczCgy6 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 10, 2020

#3 Robbie Lawler - UFC welterweight

'Ruthless' Robbie Lawler is a classic fan favorite fighter. His bouts with Johny Hendricks and Rory MacDonald will go down in history as some of the most exciting fights of all time.

However, as of late, Lawler has struggled against the upcoming young talent in the UFC welterweight division. He is currently on a four-fight losing streak and has recently fallen out of the rankings. Lawler's hands have always been brutally effective and he is still a name that would draw a lot of eyes. A move to boxing may just be the career change he needs.

#2 Jorge Masvidal - UFC welterweight

Jorge Masvidal has always been known for his crisp boxing in the UFC. His lightning fast hands have led to KO victories over the likes of Darren Till, Donald Cerrone and Jake Ellenburger.

However, he is coming off back-to-back title afight losses, meaning that it is unlikely he will fight for UFC gold any time soon. A move to boxing may well be an option for Masvidal, with 'Gamebred' having previously revealed his desire to face off against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

#1 Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz is one of the biggest draws in all combat sports. His fan base is huge and loyal regardless of how his fights end. His UFC career has been entertaining fight after entertaining fight, with his boxing always a focal point of his gameplans.

Diaz is now in his late 30's and is struggling to compete with the upper echelons of the lightweight and welterweight divisions. However, he is still in great physical condition and could certainly compete in an exhibition bout.

He has already been called out by Jake Paul, who is making a name for himself off the back of defeating former UFC fighters. Should Diaz accept a matchup with Paul, the payday would likely be huge.

We have a very happening MMA page on Facebook. Click here to join!

Edited by Harvey Leonard