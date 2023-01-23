43-year-old Glover Teixeira achieves incredible UFC feat with MMA retirement

UFC light heavyweight Glover Teixeira called time on his MMA career this past weekend, bowing out of the sport having achieved a remarkable feat.

The veteran faced Jamahal Hill in the UFC 283 main event, where he'd hoped to recapture the title he lost to Jiri Prochazka last June. The Brazilian showed the heart of a champion versus Hill, but it wasn't enough. The American won every round on the judges' scorecards to capture the vacant title.

Glover Teixeira, bloodied and beaten, took off his gloves in front of his home crowd and waved goodbye to a glittering career in MMA.

Following his decision to retire, it has been revealed that the 43-year-old achieved a stunning feat. During his career, the Brazilian was never once absent from the 205-pound rankings since its inception 10 years ago.

"The first set of UFC rankings came out 10 years ago. Glover Teixeira was #4. He retires #2 having never left the rankings since there inception."

The Brazilian leaves the organization having made his debut in May 2012 and amassed a UFC record of 16-7 during his time competing. The veteran also holds the record of being the UFC's oldest first-time champion, winning the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz at the of 42.

Former opponent labels Glover Teixeira "one of the greatest in MMA"

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz has hailed Glover Teixeira as one of the greats of MMA after his decision to hang up his gloves at UFC 283.

Blachowicz and Teixeira headlined UFC 267 back in October 2021 as the 205-pound division continued its evolution post-Jon Jones. The Brazilian veteran put on one of the performances of his career against the Polish fighter, submitting him via rear-naked choke in the second round.

The then-42-year-old won his maiden UFC title, as well as taking home a Performance of the Night bonus.

Following Teixiera's decision to retire, Jan Blachowicz took to Twitter to congratulate his former foe and praise him for his hugely successful MMA career. He wrote:

"Glover Teixeira announced his retirement. One of the greatest in MMA industry. The Legend. It was a true honor to crossed the gloves with you in the @ufc Octagon. P.S. Bro, but you must remember that you still own me a rematch! I see you on the mat @gloverteixeira! Oss!"

