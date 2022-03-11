Being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame is the highest honor for a fighter competing in the organization. It’s a recognition of their accomplishments, contributions, and overall success that etches their name in the history of the sport alongside past fighters.

Each year, the Hall of Fame features a collection of fighters and personalities that have contributed in different eras. There's a Pioneer wing, Modern Era-wing, Contributions wing, and Fights wing. This system has ensured that each era is respected equally and held in a high regard.

Over the years, many fighters have made a strong case to be nominated into the Hall of Fame. The promotion has many fighters that could be a lock for an induction when they retire from the sport. This list will look at 5 active UFC fighters who deserve to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

#5. Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic has done more than enough to earn a UFC Hall of Fame induction. He was the most successful heavyweight champion in the organization’s history. During his first title reign, he successfully defended the title three times; something that no other heavyweight had done prior to him.

After losing his heavyweight championship to Daniel Cormier, Miocic reclaimed the title in the rematch and also won the trilogy bout. Some of his wins include Fabricio Werdum, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, Alistair Overeem, and current champion Francis Ngannou.

Miocic’s title reigns and impressive wins in the octagon resulted in many considering him to be the greatest heavyweight in the promotion’s history. He doesn’t seem to be done just yet, so it could be a while before he retires from the sport.

#4. UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko

In recent years, Valentina 'Bullet' Shevchenko has evolved as a fighter and become one of the best female fighters in the division. The reigning women’s flyweight champion has made her fights look easy since dropping down to 125 lbs. She has recently moved to the top spot in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings, which is an impressive feat.

Shevchenko has had plenty of memorable wins inside the octagon. Her head-kick knockout over Jessica Eye was one of the most memorable in the women’s divisions. She has wins over former champions Holly Holm and Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena.

Her most recent TKO win over Lauren Murphy gives her six title defenses, tying her with former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. Another successful title defense will set a new record and will most likely solidify Shevchenko as a future Hall of Famer.

#3. UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes

Despite losing the women’s bantamweight championship at UFC 269, there’s no denying Amanda Nunes’ place among the sport’s best. It could even be argued that she is the greatest female MMA fighter of all-time. She was the first woman in the promotion to become a two-division champion when she knocked out Cris Cyborg in 2018.

Nunes has defeated seven former champions in her MMA career. Some of the champions she's defeated include Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, and former Bellator featherweight champion Julia Budd. She has evolved significantly following her featherweight championship win.

‘Lioness’ was dominant for the better part of six years and set herself apart from the rest of the division. She is still in her prime and is no stranger to bouncing back from a loss and getting back on track. Nunes will coach opposite Pena on TUF season 30 and seems motivated to regain the bantamweight championship. Her 13-fight winning streak should undoubtedly earn her a Hall of Fame induction.

#2. Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is arguably the most important fighter in the UFC. The brash Irishman has set many pay-per-view records which has led to plenty of mainstream exposure for the promotion. Despite not being regarded as the greatest of all time like his predecessors, there’s no denying his place in MMA history.

McGregor debuted in the promotion back in 2013 and quickly became a must-see attraction. His incredible knockouts and unmatched charisma propelled him to a title shot with then-featherweight champion Jose Aldo. He pulled off an upset by knocking out ‘Junior’ in only 13-seconds to end one of the promotion’s most dominant reigns.

After splitting wins with Nate Diaz at welterweight, ‘The Notorious’ defeated Eddie Alvarez by a second-round TKO to become the lightweight champion. His popularity also reached new heights when he fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

Although he was on the receiving end of a loss, McGregor brought more notoriety to both himself and the promotion. Therefore, his accomplishments as a fighter and contributions to the sport should guarantee him Hall of Fame status.

#1. Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo

Since making his UFC debut, Jose Aldo has been one of the greatest champions in the promotion’s history. He was promoted as their inaugural featherweight champion following the WEC merger in 2010. From that moment, he defeated all the top contenders and established himself as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

‘Junior’ had a historic title reign that lasted from 2010-2015 that saw him defend his title seven times. His striking and vicious leg-kicks made him a force to be reckoned with at 145 lbs. He defeated a who’s who during his reign including Chad Mendes, Kenny Florian, and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Prior to losing his title to McGregor, he was on an 18-fight winning streak and was unbeaten in nine years.

‘The King of Rio’ has even found success at bantamweight. There were many questions of whether a move to 135 lbs would be detrimental to his career. But he has committed himself and looks rejuvenated competing at a lower weight class. Aldo’s longevity and resume should speak for itself and make his Hall of Fame induction inevitable.

