5 active UFC fighters with the most Performance of the Night bonuses

Whenever the UFC produces an event, one major question in the aftermath surrounds which fighters are most likely to claim the promotion’s performance bonuses, usually worth a cool $50k.

Naturally, the more exciting fighters in the UFC are always more likely to win the promotion’s post-event performance bonuses. Over the years, certain fighters have claimed more than their fair share.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jun28.2014



Charles Oliveira earns performance of the night honors,



Jun28.2014Charles Oliveira earns performance of the night honors,when he finishes Hatsu Hioki with an anaconda choke

Given that the promotion hands out performance awards for spectacular knockouts, submissions, and overall showings inside the octagon, literally any fighter on a card stands a chance of winning them. Any fighters landing on an event with the following athletes will likely end up disappointed.

Here are five active UFC fighters who have won the most performance bonuses.

#5. Francis Ngannou – UFC heavyweight champion (6 performance bonuses)

Reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has claimed six performance bonuses

Given that he’s been responsible for some of the most brutal knockouts in the history of the UFC, it should hardly come as a surprise to learn that reigning heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou has claimed five performance bonuses over the years.

If anything, in fact, it should come as a surprise that ‘The Predator’ hasn’t earned more bonuses for his work inside the octagon, given that no fewer than nine of his opponents have been left unconscious at his hands.

Strangely enough, Ngannou’s first performance bonus didn’t actually come from a knockout finish. Instead, it came from his brutal kimura submission of Anthony Hamilton in December 2016, the only tapout on the ledger of ‘The Predator’ to date.

Since then, of course, Ngannou has won a further four performance bonuses, all for his knockouts, including one for the stoppage of Stipe Miocic that won him heavyweight gold in 2021.

Given the current question marks over Ngannou’s future with the promotion, it’s probably fair to assume there may not be any more bonuses coming his way in the near future.

However, if he does resolve his current contract dispute and gets back to knocking opponents out, that may change and he may well climb higher on this list.

#4. Ovince Saint Preux – UFC light heavyweight (7 performance bonuses)

Ovince St. Preux has claimed a surprising amount of performance bonuses over the years

Given that he doesn’t really hold a reputation as being one of the UFC’s most exciting fighters, it should come as a bit of a shock to see Ovince Saint Preux ranked this highly on this list, as his seven performance bonuses put him level with Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

Despite his soft-spoken persona, though, ‘OSP’ is actually one of the most dangerous finishers in the light heavyweight division, with a total of 11 octagon finishes to his name, with a relatively even split of knockouts and submissions amongst them.

Two of Saint Preux’s performance bonuses have come for victories achieved using his trademark finisher, the Von Flue choke. In fact, four of his seven bonuses have come in fights that he’s won via submission.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



There have been six Von Flue chokes in UFC history. OSP has four of them!



| Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD

The Von F̶l̶u̶e̶ Preux choke

However, it’s arguable that his most famous – and devastating – performance bonus came back in 2014, when he turned out the lights on former light heavyweight champion Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua with a slick counterpunch in just 34 seconds.

Overall, given his current slide in form, we may have seen the best of 'OSP' at this stage, but it still wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him claim at least one more performance bonus before all is said and done.

#3. Conor McGregor – former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion (7 performance bonuses)

Conor McGregor's most recent performance bonus came in January 2020

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the promotion’s biggest-ever star, but it’s safe to say that he didn’t get to that point purely by being an expert in trash-talking.

‘The Notorious’ also remains one of the most exciting fighters to ever set foot inside the octagon. The fact that he’s earned a total of seven performance bonuses over the years stands as strong evidence for that.

McGregor’s first performance bonus came back in 2014, when he stopped Diego Brandao in front of his home fans in Dublin, Ireland, although he did claim a Knockout of the Night bonus for his octagon debut KO of Marcus Brimage a year prior.

Since then, his wins over Dustin Poirier, Dennis Siver, Chad Mendes, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez and Donald Cerrone have all handed him further performance bonuses.

This is even more remarkable when you consider that the promotion doesn’t tend to reward fighters who are already highly paid with an extra $50k. Of course, McGregor is renowned as the highest earner in the history of MMA.

Right now, ‘The Notorious’ is on a real slide, meaning that it’s questionable as to whether he’ll be in a position to claim another performance bonus in the future. However, as we’ve seen time after time before, you simply can’t count the Irishman out.

#2. Donald Cerrone – UFC welterweight (7 performance bonuses)

Donald Cerrone is renowned as one of the most exciting fighters in UFC history

Given that he’s usually recognized as one of the most exciting fighters to watch in MMA history, it should come as absolutely no surprise to find Donald Cerrone ranked this highly here. ‘Cowboy’ has fought in the UFC on 37 occasions. Over the years, he’s claimed seeven Performance of the Night bonuses.

Of course, Cerrone has claimed a number of other bonuses too, namely six Fight of the Night awards, as well as three Knockout of the Night awards and two Submission of the Night awards.

In recent years, ‘Cowboy’ has been on a real slide. In fact, he has not won a fight since May 2019. That may go some way to explaining why he hasn’t claimed a performance bonus recently, as his most recent one came in his bout with Alexander Hernandez in January 2019, a fight he won via TKO.

Prior to this, Cerrone had won six performance bonuses, including three in a row for his first three bouts at 170 pounds in 2016, fights that saw him claim victories over Alex Oliveira, Patrick Cote and Rick Story.

Despite his current slide, ‘Cowboy’ remains a hugely exciting fighter to watch. If he can find a way to defeat Joe Lauzon in his next bout, he could well claim his eighth performance bonus yet.

#1. Charles Oliveira – UFC lightweight champion (12 performance bonuses)

No fighter has claimed more performance bonuses than current lightweight champ Charles Oliveira

As the holder of the record for the most submissions (15) and the most finishes (18) in UFC history, the fact that reigning lightweight champion Charles Oliveira sits at the top of this list with 12 performance bonuses should come as no stunner.

In fact, if you count the now-defunct Submission of the Night and Knockout of the Night awards, Oliveira’s total number of bonuses would increase from 12 to 18, meaning he’s probably earned somewhere around an extra $1m for his efforts over the years.

‘Do Bronx’ first claimed a performance of the night bonus for his triangle choke submission of Andy Ogle back in February 2014. Since then, his wins over opponents such as Hatsu Hioki, Clay Guida, Jim Miller and Kevin Lee have given him further such awards.

Impressively, the Brazilian’s climb up the ladder to the lightweight title has not prevented him from continuing to win awards, either. His title victory over Michael Chandler last year, as well as his subsequent title defense against Dustin Poirier, netted him performance bonuses.

Given his current form, it’s impossible to imagine him failing to add to his total of 12 bonuses in the years to come.

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFC269

