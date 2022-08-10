5 most awkward UFC post-fight moments

Throughout UFC history, post-fight interviews have been crucial in the promotion's gaining more attention and intrigue. Many significant fights came to fruition as a result of a post-fight callout. At the same time, there have also been many chaotic scenes during post-fight interviews, which have resulted in fighters being separated.

Nate Diaz calling out Conor McGregor after his win against Michael Johnson is an example of an effective post-fight interview. Former title challenger Chael Sonnen was another fighter who maximized his post-fight opportunities to set up fights with Anderson Silva and Wanderlei Silva.

Despite the amount of effective post-fight interviews, there have also been many awkward moments. The promotion has staged many staredowns in an attempt to promote a future event and they haven't all gone according to plan. This list will look at five of the most awkward post-fight moments in UFC history.

#5. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo agree to a fourth fight - UFC 277

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno is arguably one of the greatest trilogies in the promotion's history. The two have generated a significant amount of interest in the flyweight division, which hasn't had much buzz in recent years. The first bout ended in a majority draw, Moreno won the flyweight title in the rematch, and Figueiredo regained the title in the trilogy.

Last month, Moreno won the interim flyweight championship via TKO, but the post-fight interview wasn't something the promotion hoped for. Instead of the two rivals trash-talking each other, a fired-up Moreno took a respectful approach and the two embraced.

The promotion likely wanted them to argue to generate more interest, so they can take advantage and build animosity, and it came off as awkward as the two missed an opportunity to ensure that their fourth bout was a can't-miss main event.

#4. Forrest Griffin interviews Tito Ortiz after defeating him in final UFC bout

Normally after a fight, Joe Rogan conducts an interview with the fighters inside the octagon but that didn't happen at UFC 148. After defeating Tito Ortiz via unanimous decision in the co-main event, Forrest Griffin took the microphone and interviewed his opponent. It was the third time the two former light heavyweight champions fought each other in the octagon. 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy' won the first bout, while Griffin won both the rematch and trilogy.

Griffin first left the octagon and ran into the crowd until Dana White told him to return for the decision. After earning the win, he then took the microphone and basically performed Rogan's duties. What made this incredibly awkward was that it happened to be Ortiz's final bout with the promotion.

During the post-event press conference, Griffin apologized for his actions and for ruining 'The Huntington Beach Bad Boy's moment.

I sincerely apologize, I'm sorry. ... I wasn't too pleased with my performance. I put big emphasis on finishing, felt like I had an opportunity to finish it in a very close fight. I left it in judges' hands" - Forrest Griffin during the post-fight press conference.

#3. Paul Buentello gets no reaction from fans at UFC 57

Paul Buentello had a lengthy MMA career during which he had two stints with the UFC and challenged then heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He has fought many notable fighters including Stefan Struve, Alistair Overeem, and former heavyweight champions Tim Sylvia and Dan Severn. He had an up-and-down career but is most remembered for his awkward post-fight interview in 2006.

'The Headhunter' defeated Gilbert Aldana via second-round TKO on the prelims of UFC 57. It was an impressive performance as he bounced back from his title fight loss to Arlovski. He had an opportunity to gain more fans or even call-out another top heavyweight, but that's not what happened.

Buentello gaged if he had fans in the crowd by saying "don't fear me" and waited to see if the fans would finish the catchphrase. This backfired as there was no response at all, which resulted in awkward silence before saying "feat the consequences," and finishing his interview.

#2. GSP not impressed with Matt Hughes - UFC 63

Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest of all-time, but he is also remembered for an awkward exchange at UFC 63. After then welterweight champion Matt Hughes defeated B.J. Penn in the main event, St-Pierre was brought into the octagon for a faceoff with Hughes. The faceoff was intended to build interest for their rematch.

'Rush' lost to Hughes two-years prior and earned an opportunity to avenge the loss. St-Pierre, who is not known for his trash-talk, told Hughes that he wasn't impressed by his performance. The line sparked a reaction from fans, which is something the promotion wanted. But, what made it awkward was that the two embraced before leaving the octagon.

This was an awkward moment because it clearly didn't go as the promotion intended. Like recently with Figueiredo and Moreno, the promotion was likely hoping for trash talk or even shoving between the two to generate more interest. St-Pierre has since stated that he felt bad and apologized to Hughes.

#1. Joe Rogan interviews Alistair Overeem after knockout loss - UFC 203

Joe Rogan's post-fight interviews are a great opportunity for UFC fighters to showcase their personalities. Fighters like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, and Brock Lesnar have had memorable interviews that led to viral moments. However, fighters have also been interviewed following a loss, which has resulted in awkward responses.

Following his knockout loss to then heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 203, Alistair Overeem's interview with Rogan became a very awkward conversation. 'The Demolition Man' was clearly still gathering what transpired and was still confused. Obviously, he shouldn't have been interviewed, especially considering the manner in which he lost.

During the interview, Overeem mentioned that Miocic clearly tapped after he applied a guillotine choke. Rogan then had production replay footage that showed no signs of Miocic tapping. What made it even more awkward was that Rogan had the production crew show a replay from another angle.

