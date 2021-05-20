5 Bellator fighters who could take on Jake Paul in the boxing ring

One of the biggest breakout stars in combat sports in 2021, despite being better known for his work on YouTube, Jake Paul has now signed a deal with the Showtime network.

Given that Showtime is also home to Bellator MMA, their new deal with Jake Paul means the YouTuber could end up facing some of their top stars.

So with this in mind, here are five Bellator fighters who could end up facing Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

#1 Jake Paul vs. Michael Venom Page

Michael Venom Page's flashy striking style could make for a fun fight with Jake Paul.

Jake Paul usually fights in the boxing ring as a cruiserweight – meaning the weight limit is 200lbs.

However, based on his fight with former UFC star Ben Askren, Jake Paul is more than willing to take on much smaller fighters.

And so due to this, perhaps the most intriguing fight that Bellator and Showtime could book The Problem Child in would be against Michael Page.

Venom usually fights at 170lbs but has more recently been fighting at 175lbs. And given the chance to make some major money against Jake Paul, the likelihood is that he wouldn’t care about the weight difference.

The fight would be fascinating because Page is one of the flashiest, most unorthodox strikers in MMA, but he does have a sneakily good boxing game.

So could he use that unorthodox style to pick off the larger but far less experienced Jake Paul?

Add in the fact that Venom is quite the personality, and the build-up to this fight could be tremendous.

#2 Jake Paul vs. Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi would make for a dangerous opponent for Jake Paul.

The current Bellator middleweight champion, Gegard Mousasi, is one of the most experienced fighters in MMA, having competed in PRIDE, DREAM, StrikeForce and the UFC across his near two-decade career.

Over the years, Mousasi has shown his skills in all areas, but it’s his striking that he’s most well-renowned for.

The Iranian fighter even considered moving into boxing full-time at one point. Mousasi considered competing for the Netherlands in the 2012 Olympics before committing himself to MMA again.

Due to this, then, if any Bellator fighter is likely to cross over into the boxing ring, it’s Mousasi.

Would Jake Paul want to fight such a tenured and experienced fighter? To be honest, it’s doubtful.

Jake Paul is unlikely to look to step into the ring with anyone who might beat him right now. But with Mousasi beginning to get older at the age of 35, it’s not outside the realm of possibility.

#3 Jake Paul vs. Lyoto Machida

Could Jake Paul beat an aging Lyoto Machida?

One member of the Bellator roster who is definitely past his prime is Lyoto Machida.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion was one of the most feared men in MMA during his prime. But at the age of 42, that prime is now long gone.

Machida did start his career well with Bellator, picking up two wins. But he’s now on a three-fight losing streak.

However, this probably makes him an even more attractive opponent for someone like Jake Paul.

Machida has always been renowned for his striking. But he’s never been the most proficient boxer, preferring to use his kicks to do the most damage to his opponents.

Does that mean he wouldn’t take a fight with Jake Paul? Probably not. It’d be a big-money fight that would probably be tricky for him to turn down.

But he may well offer The Problem Child a beatable opponent with a big name, and so it’s a potentially attractive fight for him.

#4 Jake Paul vs. Paul Daley

Knockout artist Paul Daley would make a fascinating opponent for Jake Paul.

One of the heaviest hitters in MMA history, Paul Daley, has now been fighting professionally since 2003. He’s been fighting in Bellator now since 2012.

Semtex would be a very dangerous fight for Jake Paul, but he’d also be a relatively intriguing and attractive one for a number of reasons.

Firstly, Daley has never boxed professionally before, although he has an extensive kickboxing background. That means that we don’t know if his heavy hands would translate into the boxing ring.

Secondly, the UK native is a massive trash talker, meaning the build for any fight with Jake Paul would likely garner an insane amount of publicity.

And thirdly, Daley has been stopped via strikes before, most notably by Nick Diaz. And at the age of 38, it’s likely that his durability is beginning to wane.

That means that Jake Paul would actually stand a chance against him and could gain some major bragging rights with a win.

#5 Jake Paul vs. Alessio Sakara

Alessio Sakara would make for a credible but beatable opponent for Jake Paul.

Italian striker Alessio Sakara certainly doesn’t have a big name like some of Bellator’s other fighters. But there are a few reasons why he might be the perfect match for Jake Paul.

Sakara is one of the few MMA fighters to have an extensive background in professional boxing. Prior to taking up MMA, he put together a record of 8-1 in the boxing ring.

But despite this, Legionarius has never had a tremendous striking game in MMA and has been knocked out on multiple occasions.

And more to the point, he’s also 39 years old now and hasn’t fought since 2019, despite remaining on the Bellator roster.

Add all of this together and he seems like a beatable and yet somehow credible opponent for Jake Paul.

Jake Paul vs. Alessio Sakara might not draw like Jake Paul vs. Michael Page. However, it’d be a much safer fight for The Problem Child, which means there’s every chance Showtime will make the surprise booking.